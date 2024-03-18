Here's where you can donate prom dresses in Santa Cruz County





A group of Watsonville community leaders and organizations are donating prom dresses to Santa Cruz County students. They are currently accepting donations for gently used prom dresses and suits. The prom dress competition began in 2023 to help families affected by the devastating Pajaro flood. One of the organizers, Gina Castaneda, said last year she dressed 250 students and this year she wanted to expand her competition to serve more students throughout the county. Students can pick up their dresses at the Luna y Sol Familia Center, 15 Madison Street in Watsonville, April 16-20. If you have any questions, please contact [email protected] for more information. Currently, the group is accepting donations of gently used prom dresses and suits, evening shoes and accessories, jewelry and gift certificates for hair and makeup services. This is where you can drop off your donations. Santa Cruz County Probation Department > 303 Water Street Suite 9., Santa Cruz > 1430 Freedom Blvd. Suite B., Watsonville> 3650 Graham Hill Rd., FeltonSanta Cruz County District Attorney's Office> 701 Ocean Street, Room 200, Santa CruzSanta Cruz County Public Defender's Office> 420 May Ave, Santa Cruz> 315 Main Street, Suite 204. WatsonvilleCAB, Luna Y Sol> 406 Main Street, Suite 203, WatsonvilleComerica Bank> 228 Mt Hermon Road, Scotts Valley> 25 River Street, Santa Cruz> 1960 41st Avenue, Capitola> 1 Rancho Del Mar, Aptos> 1998 Main Street , WatsonvilleSanta Cruz County Supervisor Felipe Hernandez's Office > 150 Westridge Dr., WatsonvilleSanta Cruz County Sheriff's Department > 5200 Soquel Ave., Santa CruzIf you have any questions, please contact [email protected] for more information information.

