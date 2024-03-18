Fashion
Florida men's golf earns fifth win of season at Schenkel Invitational
Heading into the final 18 holes of the Schenkel Invitational, sophomore Parker Bell wanted nothing more than to maintain his lead. The Tallahassee, Fla. native entered the day with a one-shot advantage, hoping to earn his first collegiate victory.
Bell started as he planned with three birdies over his first nine holes. But he faced stiff competition from South Carolina junior Nathan Franks. Franks matched Bell with three birdies on the front nine and a quick birdie on hole 12 to tie for first.
Three bogeys in a row to start the back nine put victory out of reach for Bell as Franks recorded two more birdies to secure first place. Bell finished tied for second.
From the start of the tournament, it was clear that the Gators were coming to play. The first round featured strong play across the board for UF, with six of eight golfers shooting under par. The lineup led the field in birdies and eagles at the end of the first round.
Bell led the charge for UF from the first round. He struggled early with a bogey on the second hole, but quickly turned things around with two birdies and an eagle on his next seven holes.
On the turn, Bell started with a bogey. However, he recovered with his second eagle of the day just two holes later and finished the first round tied for third at 5 under.
Matthew Kress, another sophomore, also got off to a slow start in the first round, recording a bogey on his first hole. His play didn't trend as he finished the rest of the front nine bogey-free and with four birdies. After a nine-up-and-down comeback, he finished the first round tied for sixth.
In the second round, the Gators found themselves tied for first place with Middle Tennessee State. Two double bogeys and three bogeys over the first five holes were not the start they envisioned to help take the solo lead. They began to fall behind quickly.
The field recovered to finish in the top nine with ten team birdies over the next four holes. Bell recorded three birdies to propel himself into first place at the turn.
He continued a strong second round into the back nine, recording three more birdies against just one bogey and finishing the day solo first.
Kress remained consistent throughout the day, with no bogeys during the round. He recorded three birdies to remain tied for sixth at the end of the day.
For the second straight day, six of eight UF players finished their rounds under par. This helped the team take the elusive solo lead, three shots ahead on the field.
None of these impressive plays would matter if Florida failed to capitalize in the third and final round. The Gators came out hot with eight birdies recorded by lineup players on the front nine. The back nine was up and down for the lineup with seven bogeys and five birdies recorded.
Despite this, UF managed to maintain its lead, shooting a third round 283 to secure the victory by four shots. Six players finished in the top 30 en route to victory.
Although they competed individually, senior Quentin Debove and fifth-year John Dubois both had strong tournaments, finishing tied for 14th and 30th, respectively. Both players recorded an eagle on the seventh hole of the final round and Dubois recorded an eagle in the second round.
Next, the Gators will continue their season on April 7 at the Calusa Cup in Naples, Florida. They will be looking to secure another team victory.
