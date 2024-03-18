Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Ananya Pandey, Janhvi Kapoor: the stunning stars of Lakme Fashion Week in photos | Bollywood





Ananya Pandey walked the ramp for designer Rahul Mishra at the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week 2024 (LFW 2024) on Sunday. She wore an off-the-shoulder black dress with matching black boots. She wasn't the only Bollywood celebrity to turn heads with her looks. Actor Madhuri Dixit also created a sensation on Sunday in a black floral pantsuit. Read also : Madhuri Dixit lights up the ramp in a pantsuit and grooves to live music at Lakm Fashion Week Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Ananya Pandey at Lakme Fashion Week 2024. LFW 2024 got off to a great start At Lakme Fashion Week 2024, the action kicked off with Dia Mirza, Neha Dhupia and Konkona Sensharma walking the ramp as stars in interesting designer looks, after which everyone from Kalki Koechlin and Medha Shankr of 12th Fail to Kriti Sanon, walked the street. LFW track. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. BFFS Ananya Pandey and Shanaya Kapoor walk the ramp Best friends Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey and Shanaya Kapoor also became stars in the following days. Malaika Arora, Triptii Dimri, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Aditi Rao Hydari, Taapsee Pannu, Sonal Chauhan and Fatima Sana Sheikh were also seen as stars. Best Photos and Videos of LFW Showstoppers Actor Ananya Panday and designer Rahul Mishra raised the curtain on Lakme Fashion Week 2024 in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India, months after collaborating for Haute Couture Week in Paris. Actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Janhvi Kapoor walk the ramp in Mumbai. (PTI) Janhvi Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur stole the show with their stunning looks. Dressed in Kalki's stunning Indian collection, their looks screamed grace and charm. Madhuri Dixit Nene walks the ramp with designer Ranna Gill. (ANI) Madhuri Dixit walked the ramp for designer Ranna Gill. Wearing a pantsuit, she grabbed attention as the star of the fifth day of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2024 held in Mumbai. Taapsee Pannu walks the ramp showcasing a creation by fashion designers Gauri and Nainika. (PTI) Taapsee Pannu became a showstopper for designers Gauri and Nainika on the fourth day of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW), where the actor took to the stage wearing an all-black velvet off-shoulder mermaid dress. Actress Sara Ali Khan made heads turn for the beautiful traditional outfit she donned during her star show for designer Varun Chakkilam at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2024 held in Mumbai. Triptii Dimri, who starred as Shantnu and Nikhil at Lakme Fashion Week, said it was an honor for her to walk the ramp for the designer duo. Dia Mirza walked the ramp for Inca India on the second day of Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) X Lakme Fashion Week for Sustainable Fashion Day. The actress embodied elegance when she walked the runway for the brand, wearing an all-black suit from their latest collection. Showstopper Malaika Arora presenting designer Anushree Reddy's collection. (ANI) Malaika Arora looked stunning in a green and yellow lehenga as she became a star on the fourth day of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2024. Malaika became designer Anushree Reddy's muse. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

