Priyanka Chopra Impresses in Casual Dress While on Vacation in Mumbai and Nick Jonas Has the Cheeky Reaction





Priyanka Chopra stopped fans and her husband Nick Jonas in their tracks with her latest look. THE Quantico a 41-year-old alumnus stepped out this weekend in Mumbai, India, as Bvlgari hosted a special Holi celebration with an Indian businesswoman and internet personality Isha Ambani. Then, after sharing photos from the special night, her husband had the best reaction to her jaw-dropping outfit. WATCH: Priyanka Chopra shares a glimpse of Malti Marie's first public outing in support of her father Nick Jonas Priyanka took to Instagram after Bvlgari's Holi bash, first sharing a close-up showcasing her modern makeup and stunning jewelry, notably a diamond adorned necklace with massive gemstones of different colors. Her evening gown was just as stunning: a blush gown with delicate pleats, her long skirt connected to the sweetheart neckline crop top with a draped train reminiscent of an Indian sari. “Celebrating #ARomanHoli with the best people,” Priyanka wrote in her caption, adding, “Thank you @_iishmagish and @jc.babin for an incredibly elegant evening. @lucia_silvestri it's always so much fun together.” She concluded: “Congratulations to my @bulgari family on a beautiful day and evening. I will always carry this in my heart,” alongside a red heart emoji. MORE: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas flee 'unlivable' $20 million LA home with daughter Malti amid mold infestation MORE:Lilly Singh Shares Rare Details About Her Friendships With Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling Fans were quick to take to the comments section below the post to gush over the photos, but first came Nick, who cheekily wrote: “My God,” alongside a drooling emoji. ©Instagram The Indian actress looked stunning Sofia Vergara also said: “Wow”, while others followed suit with: “You ate and left no crumbs” and: “How she keeps getting more and more beautiful is the best thing to see,” as well as: “You are unreal,” and another of her followers added: “How come you look beautiful in EVERY COLOR?!?!” MORE:Priyanka Chopra exudes old Hollywood glamor in a bodycon, shimmering dress Holi, a Hindu festival nicknamed the Festival of Colors, Love and Spring, will take place on March 25. ©Instagram Priyanka and Nick share daughter Malti, two Jamshedpur native Priyanka and Nick have already hosted a colorful celebration at their Los Angeles home. The couple tied the knot in December 2018 with traditional Indian wedding celebrations that lasted several days. In January 2018, they welcomed their first daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy. Get information on the biggest and hottest news, features and celebrity profiles from across the United States. Subscribe to our HELLO! Hollywood Newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.

