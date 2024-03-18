NCAA men's and women's tournament team rankings; Justin Fields traded to Steelers

This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM newsletter, the ultimate guide to everyday sports. You can sign up to receive it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

THE FIELD OF THE NCAA MEN’S TOURNAMENT

It's here and it's beautiful. It's chaotic, overwhelming, infuriating, and, at best, questionable (more on that in a moment), but the The NCAA Tournament men's bracket has arrived in all its glory. Let's start at the top.

Of course, the committee does not always get things right, neither in its selections nor in the order of them. “Right” is also impossible to define. But who are really the best teams? Matt Norlander ranked the entire field, 1-68and UConn, Houston and Purdue form an easy 1-2-3. The real debate begins at #4.

Norlander: “4. Iowa State —I'm leaning toward Iowa State because they are considered the #1 defense in college basketball. There's not a lot of star power here, but coach TJ Otzelberger doesn't care much. The Cyclones win through tough, rugged play and are crazy at knocking teams down. One possession in four, they impose a gift. Cyclones are guided by 6-1 guard Tamin Lipsey (12.3 points, 4.9 assists, 4.7 rebounds), who currently ranks among the most undervalued players in the sport.”

Matt's ranking are a great starting point for weighing your media. Our experts, for their part, have already made their choice, supplemented by an analysis.

We'll have many more in the coming days, but for now…

And it's not such a good morning for…

TEAMS WHO REPORTED TO MISS THE NCAA TOURNAMENT

There is a fine line between March Madness and March Sadness. And there's no real comfort for teams who are left out, especially when there's controversy. But the fact is that whenever teams are selected by a committee, there will be grievances. It's the nature of the beast.

So let's air some grievances. Here are the “first 4 released”.

Oklahoma missed the tournament in heartbreaking fashion. The Sooners lostRivaldo Soares And John Hugley to injuries, and neitherenough returned for their Big 12 tournament opener, which Porter Moserthe group lost to TCU. Seton Hall is the first Big East team to miss the tournament after finishing at least five games above .500 in league play. The Pirates beat top-seeded UConn in December and the No. 2 seed. Marquette in January. At 28, State of Indiana to the the highest NET ranking ever by a team that missed the tournament. The Sycamores have been one of the feel-good stories of the year but, like so many mid-bubble teams before, feel horrible after Selection Sunday. Pittsburgh was also on the wrong side despite victories at Duke And Virginia — the Cavaliers, meanwhile, were an extremely controversial inclusion — and compared to the bubble team Waking up forest in the ACC tournament. The Panthers' weak non-conference schedule, including a home loss to Missouri(0-18 in SEC play), doomed them.

I'm not even sure the committee did a good job of ordering the wrong side of the bubble. St. John's32nd, has the second-highest NET ranking among teams to miss the tournament.Providencewas nowhere to be found; the Friars were one of 18 teams with at least six Quad 1 wins, and the other 17 achieved that.

The Big East was left with just three teams — its fewest since 1993 — even though kenpom.com ranked it as the second-best conference in the country. The Pirates and Johnnies found themselves on the wrong side of Chip Patterson's side. Selection Sunday winners and losers.

NCAA Women's Tournament: No. 1 overall South Carolina, star power abounds

Getty Images



THE female support has also arrivedand you better believe I'm meddling in our Women's bracket gamesAlso.

Just like with the men, there was no doubt who would be number one overall. This honor belongs to the undefeated Caroline from the south. The Gamecocks are great: depth, senior leadership, first-year talent and excellent Dawn Staley leading everything – and an easy pick at the top of Isabel Gonzalez full ranking 1-68.

There's star power everywhere throughout the rest of the No. 1 seed line, with Iowa (Caitlin Clark), U.S.C. (JuJu Watkins) And Texas (Madison Booker). Defending Champion LSUmeanwhile, got third place in the same region as Iowa, making it a potential Elite Eight rematch of last year's title match. Jack Maloney notes that the streak of not having a repeat matchup in the championship game will continue for an eighth straight NCAA Tournament.

Seeded No. 3 UConnmeanwhile, won another Big East Tournament title but found herself on Isabel's bad side. winners and losers.

Gonzalez: “Loser: UConn misses out on No. 2 seed –Albany is about a two-hour drive from Storrs, Connecticut, but if the Huskies manage to advance to the Sweet 16, they will have to drive across the country to Portland, Oregon. to the Sweet 16 every year since 1994, so fans probably won't care about the venue as long as their team keeps the streak going. “

Scottie Scheffler rehearses at The Players Championship

Getty Images



A historical return. A historical repetition. If you thought what Scottie Scheffler what he did before was impressive, we'll have to find new adjectives for what he does now. The world number 1 came back from a five-shot lead on Sunday to become the first player to repeat his feat at the Players Championship.

It was an absolutely thrilling finish, with Scheffler finishing one stroke aheadXander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark And Brian Harman— all the top 10 players in the world. Clark also came agonizingly close with abrutal exit at the 72nd hole.

Scheffler pockets a cool $4.5 milliona week after winning 4 million dollars for his triumph at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, making him the first player since Tiger Woods in 2001 to win the Players after winning a PGA Tour event a week earlier. Not only is it awesome, but he's as tough as can bewinner after nearly withdrawing due to neck strain, writes Kyle Porter.

To carry: “You can't do any of this unless you have the gifts. But havingThisin the arsenal too? The relentlessness of figuring out how to not only avoid a withdrawal, but also stay in contention while feeling bad — knowing how easy it would be to pack up the $4 million you won last week and go home?Thatis an embarrassment of riches. … Scheffler is by far the greatest in the world, but he may be even better than we thought.”

Bears trade Justin Fields to Steelers: why and what's next?

Getty Images



With the Caleb Williams era is set to officially begin in Chicago in just a few weeks, the Justin Fields This era came to a strange and disappointing end. THE Bear Exchanged fields At Steelers for a 2025 sixth-round pick that can become a fourth-round pick if Fields plays at least 51% of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps this season.

The move came a day after the Steelers negotiated Kenny Pickett At Eagles(Pickett notably omitted the Steelers of his farewell message) and almost a week later Russell Wilson announced that he would sign with the Steelers.

First things first: Wilson will be the starter in Pittsburgh.But is it the right choice? Bryan DeArdo broke down a fascinating situation (but not a position battle, apparently!) in Pittsburgh. Bryan also says that The Steelers ripped off the Bearsand Garrett Podell improved Pittsburgh's position in itsfree agent ratings team by team.

Listen: If the Bears had a better option, they would have taken it. Although Fields had undeniable physical talent, he was also injured, inconsistent and ultimately not very good. I understand the disappointing circumstances, support, luck, etc., but Fields was 24th in expected points added per drop last year. Seven of the eight quarterbacks below him (including Wilson) are on a new team or no longer starting. Bryce Young is the only exception.

Jared Dubin why a unique set of circumstances sent the Fields market down.

For me, there are four outcomes:

Wilson is playing well and staying healthy, which means Fields isn't playing much, and the Steelers paid a sixth-round pick for a backup who might be gone after this year anyway. Wilson is benched/injured and Fields is playing well. If so, great! The Steelers have their guy, and they'll be happy to pay him. Wilson is benched/injured and Fields is playing poorly. There's a chance Pittsburgh gave up a fourth-round pick for a guy who didn't help you win And leaves after one season. Wilson is benched/injured and Fields plays… OK. Considering his career so far, that seems reasonable. Then the Steelers find themselves in the difficult dilemma zone that the Bears just left.

Only time will tell.

