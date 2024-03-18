Bresha Webb on the Joy of High Fashion Maternity Photo Shoots





Terre Vité Bresha Webb is currently living the sweet life. In a phone call from her home in Los Angeles, Webb says that time encouraged her to be gentle with herself and ask for help. With less than two weeks until she gives birth to her first child, it's understandable. As someone who tends to be seen in sultry pumps, flawless makeup, and head-turning outfits, she's been leaning more toward comfortable pieces lately. She tells me she mostly wears baggy sweatpants and comfy pieces from SKIMS. I love vintage T-shirts, she says. I go to vintage stores to buy Tupac shirts and I love Bob Marley so I have a lot of vintage Bob Marley shirts. Curating a comfortable wardrobe has been a hobby for the actress and comedian as she prepares for her and husband Nick Jones Jr.'s birth of a little bundle of joy, a girl. Embracing a calmer, gentler life means shedding some of the clothes she once relied on heavily, her classics like the popular Tom Ford Padlock sandals. For now, Webb shares that she also embodies gratitude while allowing her tribe, which includes her friends and husband, to help her and shower her with gifts. It's really difficult for me, a strong, independent black woman, she said. “I'm so used to giving, I'm the giver and now everyone takes care of me, it's a beautiful time to bask in love and be loved,” adds Webb. She expresses that she also advocated for herself since she was in the health care system during her pregnancy. Besides being in my sweet time, I must be very curious and I must defend myself. Another way she allowed those who love her to manifest in her was by hosting a separate maternity session to honor this chapter of her life. For the shoot her creative team organized for her, Webb allowed them to take the reins. Taking place in his garden, the immersive project was designed and creatively directed by Matthew And Reginald Reisman and shot by Terre Vité, photographer and director based in Los Angeles. Webb shares that she wanted a very Annie Leibovitz-inspired moment and that's what came to life. [I wanted] something very ethereal and soft, bold and beautiful [too] to sum up this feeling of happiness but warmth, she adds. Webb says the joy generated during this shoot was necessary. I'm so happy to have these photos to look back on. I love glamour, I love fashion and I wanted to do something dramatic for my maternity session. The black Monsoori dress with decadent sleeves and the hunter green ensemble by Guarav Gupta looks exquisite on the actress. Intentional additions like Rebekah Alladin's makeup in addition to Sharif Poston's gorgeous hair were elegant touches that further demonstrate the beauty of the collaborative efforts. Getting dressed and pampered for the day was a time when Webb was able to consciously live in a fashion-forward environment again. When she sent an image from the shoot to costume designer and consultant Patricia Field, with whom she previously worked for Rule the world, she said, Field responded enthusiastically. She said she responded that's how you're supposed to get pregnant. In a similar vein, June Ambrose, another iconic costume designer and close friend of the actress, felt that the images evoked similarities with vintage shots of Diana Ross. Webb had also shared photos from the shoot with Ambrose. With co-signs like these, what more could Webb ask for as she enters this new chapter of motherhood? Terre Vité Terre Vité Terre Vité Terre Vité Terre Vité Terre Vité Terre Vité Terre Vité Terre Vité Credits: Talent: Bresha Webb, Nick Jones Jr. Creative directors and stylists: Reginald Reisman, Matthew Reisman Black dress with sleeves: Monsoori Black dress: Matthew Reisman Hunter green dress: Guarav Gupta (Couture) Shoes: Christian Louboutin) Photographer: Jord Vity Hair: Sharif Poston Makeup: Rébecca Aladdin

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.essence.com/gallery/bresha-webb-pregnancy-wardrobe/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

