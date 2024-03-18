Fashion
The Best Women's Dress Shoes for Work in 2024, According to Reviews
Having shoes that feel good and look good at work is essential, especially if you work long hours day after day.
Several retailers have created women's dress shoes that have the same feel as your favorite pair of sneakers, but are still appropriate for wearing to the office. These ballet flats, pumps and slingback styles provide extra cushioning and support and are often recommended by podiatrists.
But with so many different women's shoe choices, it can be difficult to find the right pair.
To help you out, here are some of the most recommended women's dress shoes, including styles of Everlane And Stride of life.
- Everlane The Day Glove: For a pair of dress shoes ideal for the office, formal events, dinners, and even weddings, Everlanes Italian Leather Day Gloves are a solid choice. Made in Italy with Tuscan leather, this shoe has plenty of comfortable features, from the padded insole to the rear tongue to the flexible side vents for extra airflow, Forbes says.
- LifeStride Gigi Slingback Pump: The Gigi Sling pumps tick all the boxes recommended by podiatrists while remaining a timeless silhouette for the modern city girl. They feature a three-part comfort system consisting of breathable foam, added arch and heel support for balance and stability, and a flexible outsole that mimics the responsive feel of a sneaker. According to Footwear News.
- Vionic Caroll ballerinas: We loved the sturdy arch support and the fact that these shoes carry the APMA Seal of Acceptance (from the American Podiatric Medical Association), indicating that the design helps promote good foot health. Based on fit and quality, we expect these shoes to last several years, making the price worth it. Really simple said.
- Naturalizer Banks Pointed and Flat Toe: We like that the low heel dress shoe is great for reducing foot pain with its combination of a cushioned footbed and supportive arch. The slingback style is easy to put on and take off while the pointed toe keeps it trendy, Good housekeeping said.
- Dr Scholls Webster moccasin: Made from faux leather, the slip-on moccasins absorb shock to help relieve foot pressure and fatigue, cushion the sole and promote long-lasting comfort. Additionally, the cleated sole design provides plenty of traction, helping to stabilize feet with every step, The people say.
