



The Lobos celebrate their NCAA bid in a big way This is the first tournament appearance for UNM since 2014. Updated: 7:21 a.m. MDT March 18, 2024 BY ISLETA RESORT AND CASINO. Well, the LOBOS are going to the NCAA tournament, and all of New Mexico is dancing because of it. Earlier today, the team and fans find out their next game. HERE'S WHAT YOU MAY BE MISSING. WITH THE STADIUM FULL OF LOBO FANS AT THE PIT, LOBO FAITHFUL AND THE TEAM WAIT TO SEE HOW THEY WILL BE SELECTED FOR THE NCAA TOURNAMENT. AND WHEN NEW MEXICO FINALLY OVERGRADE, THE LOBOS OF PATINOS NEW MEXICO, WHO LEFT, WITHOUT A DOUBT, THE FANS LOSE THEIR MIND. WERE EXCITED AND HUMBLED ABOUT THE PROCESS. AND LIKE I SAID, WE WERE JUST GONNA TAKE THIS WEEK AND REALLY, REALLY WORK AND COME BACK TO WORK AND OBVIOUSLY ENJOY TODAY. JAMAL MASHBURN JUNIOR, EARNING ALL MOUNTAIN WEST TEAM HONORS, TALKS ABOUT WHAT THIS BIG SELECTION MEANS FOR THE LOBOS. I think he's saying we're tough, we're tough and we're competitive. Ultimately, we were going to compete on every possession and play with a sense of urgency on every possession. HEAD COACH RICHARD PITINO GIVES LOBO NATION A LOT OF CREDIT WITH OUR FANS LIKE YOU CAN REALLY TELL IT MEANS SOMETHING TO THEM LIKE IT REALLY DOES. I mean, people have come up to me crying. MOREOVER, HE BELIEVES THIS CHAMPIONSHIP HELD IN THE MOUNTAIN WEST IS PUTTING NEW MEXICO ON THE MAP. PITINO SAYS THIS ADDS TO THE TYPE OF PROGRAM NEW MEXICO IS BUILDING. Rookies want to play somewhere where people care, and all you do is show them pictures of getting off the plane and seeing all these people sitting in the lobby, you know, in the airport lobby, waiting to greet us like, THIS IS SPECIAL. BUT HE SAYS THE WORK IS NOT FINISHED. COME FRIDAY, A NEW CHALLENGE MUST BE FACED. PITINO SAYS HE AND THE TEAM DON'T WORRY A BIT. IT'S JUST GOING TO CONTINUE TO STRENGTHEN THIS PROGRAM AHEAD AND WHO KNOWS WHAT'S HAPPENING. YOU KNOW, STARTING FRIDAY FOR CRAZY THINGS. CAN ALSO OCCUR. CRAZY THINGS REALLY. AS MENTIONED, FRIDAY'S GAME WILL BE PLAYED IN MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE AGAINST THE 26-NINE CLEMSON TIGERS. NOW WE KNOW IT. TIP FOR THIS GAME IS 1:10 PM MOUNTAIN STANDARD TIME ON FRIDAY. THE LOBOS AND TIGERS WILL PLAY AT THE FEDEX FORUM IN DOWNTOWN MEMPHIS AND THEIR TOURNAMENT ENTRY IS THE FIRST TIME IN A DECADE THEIR 16TH APPEARANCE OVERALL, A The Lobos celebrate their NCAA bid in a big way This is the first tournament appearance for UNM since 2014. Updated: 7:21 a.m. MDT March 18, 2024 The New Mexico Lobos know who they will face in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Lobos will face Clemson in the West Regional on Friday in Memphis. This will be the Lobos' first tournament appearance since 2014. New Mexico is coming off a historic series at the Mountain West tournament. The Lobos won four games in four days in Las Vegas to win the tournament title and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Clemson is one of five ACC teams to qualify for the tournament. New Mexico is one of six Mountain West teams to earn a spot among the 68 teams. The NCAA Tournament begins Tuesday with playoff games in Dayton, OH. To purchase tickets to see the Lobos in the first round of the NCAA tournament, click here. The New Mexico Lobos know who they will face in the first round of the NCAA tournament. The Lobos will face Clemson in the West Regional on Friday in Memphis. This will be the Lobos' first tournament appearance since 2014. New Mexico is coming off a historic run to the Mountain West tournament. The Lobos won four games in four days in Las Vegas to win the tournament title and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Clemson is one of five ACC teams to qualify for the tournament. New Mexico is one of six Mountain West teams to earn a spot among the 68 teams. The NCAA Tournament begins Tuesday with playoff games in Dayton, Ohio. To purchase tickets to see the Lobos in the first round of the NCAA tournament, click here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koat.com/article/lobos-in-ncaa-tournament/60223517 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos