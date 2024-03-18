Fashion
French tax on fast fashion is about to become law
In addition to the 5 tax on fast fashion, the bill also includes a ban on advertising for France's cheapest textiles, aimed at pushing the industry towards more sustainable practices, according to a news publication. Associated Press News.
Local media also mention the French Minister of Ecological Transition, Christophe Bechu. claimed the vote would see France become the first country to legislate to curb the excesses of ultra-fast fashion. He reportedly described the bill as a historic step aimed at curbing the rise of fast fashion.
The bill was initially launched by conservative lawmaker Antoine Vermorel-Marques of the Frances Les Républicains party. The “fast fashion kill” bill was introduced to the French National Assembly last week, proposing a 5% levy on every fast fashion purchase to address environmental concerns and boost support for the French textile industry.
Vermorel-Marques previously specifically targeted Singapore-based Shein. He claimed the retailer introduces between 6,000 and 11,000 new offerings into its catalog daily and frequently makes headlines for the environmental and social consequences of its disposable product business model, which he says is destroying the textile industry French.
In response, a Shein spokesperson told Just Style that the company has refuted the claim that it fuels a disposable fashion culture. The company says its on-demand business model solves the fundamental problem of supply-demand mismatch of the traditional fashion industry model.
Shein said this allows it to reduce unnecessary waste while providing value for money to customers who want affordable and accessible fashion.
The bill would aim to support the French textile industry which has been hit by the country's growing consumption of fast fashion.
France, home to some of the biggest fashion brands, is expected to debate the Vermorel-Marques 5 bill aimed at curbing fast fashion in the coming months in the lower house of Parliament.
