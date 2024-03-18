Hawks beat Clippers convincingly

LOS ANGELES — The Hawks beat the Clippers 110-93 on their first night of back-to-back games.

Here are five observations.

1. The Hawks never gave the Clippers much of a chance to get comfortable in the game. While Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard had an explosive first quarter, scoring 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting, it didn't do much for them.

The rest of the Clippers shot poorly, making just four of their 11 attempts overall.

The Hawks doubled down and made the Clippers work for every jumper, layup or even field goal attempt. They held the Clippers to just six points through five minutes, where they extended their lead to 17 points. They would keep the Clippers in single digits for another eight minutes, from the middle of the third to the start of the fourth.

That 24-9 run gave the Hawks a 91-62 lead in the first two minutes of the final quarter.

2. The Clippers, playing their fifth game in seven days, had no intention of surrendering and tried to take advantage of the Hawks' loss of concentration. They increased their intensity, causing the Hawks to commit ticking fouls that sent Terrence Mann and Paul George to the free throw line.

They also tried to lean on James Harden, who was looking to warm up after going 0 of 7 from the floor in the first three quarters. Harden knocked down a pair of triples and attacked the basket, drawing a foul on DeAndre Hunter.

On top of that, he spread the Hawks defense as thin as possible, tricking them into trapping him and keeping them away from Paul George.

That sent the Hawks into a bit of a tailspin as the Clippers went on an eight-minute, 24-9 run that cut the lead to 14 before a 3 from Jalen Johnson forced a timeout.

3. Johnson's timely 3 not only stopped the Hawks' bleeding, but it also forced Clippers coach Ty Lue to call the game. He left his starters for the last three minutes of the competition and Snyder finally left the Hawks bench despite only having 10 active players.

But with the Hawks on the first night of back-to-back games, the Hawks' defensive position ended up being the best of the season thus far.

They held the Clippers under 90 points for 47 minutes.

It was the Hawks' best defensive stretch of the season, where they held opponents to 101 points or fewer in six of their last 11 games.

4. The Hawks' strong defense on the perimeter made life much easier for their big men in protecting the paint. They have given up 36 points in the paint, although they are giving up an average of 54.6 points in the paint to their opponents each game.

But the Hawks forced the Clippers to shoot harder early on, especially Harden, who missed the last two games with a shoulder injury. This forced him to call for switches from Clint Capela in hopes of getting a kick to the basket.

5. Capela has given the Hawks some solid games over the past five games, where he has returned to form since returning from injury.

The Hawks center has averaged double-digit rebounds and assists over the past five games. During this stretch, he faced some formidable men, who can make life difficult for the players inside.