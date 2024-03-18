USWNT REWIND: NWSL 2024 Season Kicks Off





The National Women's Soccer League returned to action in exciting fashion, kicking off its 12th edition.th season with an entertaining and action-packed opening weekend. Play began Friday evening with the 2024 NWSL Challenge Cup. Under the new single-match format, the competition pitted 2024 NWSL champions NJ/NY Gotham FC against 2024 NWSL Shield winners San Diego Wave FC. . Alex Morgan lifted the visiting Wave to a 1-0 victory in front of a crowd of 14,241 at Red Bull Arena, heading the winning goal from a corner in the 88thth minute. San Diego's defense led by Naomi Girma And Abby Dahlkemper kept a clean sheet to secure the first trophy of the 2024 season for the Wave. WATCH: MORGAN RISES THE WAVE AT 2024 CHALLENGE CUP TROPHY The first match of the regular season was a historic, goal-filled affair as the Kansas City Current dominated the Portland Thorns FC 5-4 Saturday afternoon at the new CPKC Stadium, the first custom-built women's professional soccer stadium in the world. The hosts took a three-goal lead ahead of the 2023 NWSL Golden Boot winner Sophie Smith pulled one back for the visiting Thorns just before halftime with a right-footed blast from outside the box. Kansas City scored in 64th and 68th minutes, the latter by U.S. Women's Under-17 National Team forward Alex Pfeiffer, to take a 5-1 lead, their largest of the afternoon. Portland responded with three unanswered goals, including Smith's second of the day from a tight angle, but couldn't complete the comeback in this high-octane affair. WATCH: SMITH BAGS PREPARE FOR SEASON START

The offense was also on full display in North Carolina, where the Courage opened the season with a 5-1 victory over the Houston Dash. Casey Murphy made three saves for North Carolina in the victory as midfielder Ashley Sanchez made her debut with Courage after being traded during the offseason. Racing Louisville FC and the Orlando Pride scored a combined four goals in their Saturday afternoon showdown, with the teams playing to a 2-2 draw at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville. The Chicago Red Stars and the goaltender Alyssa Naeher recorded the first clean sheet of the 2024 NWSL regular season, shutting out the Utah Royals 2-0 on the road. Chicago scored twice in the second half and Naeher, fresh off winning the Gold Glove at the Concacaf W Gold Cup, made several fantastic saves to spoil Utah's return to the NWSL. Nearly a year after rupturing his patella tendon and missing the 2023 World Cup, Mallory Swanson saw his first match for club or country, playing 80 minutes for the Red Stars in the victory. WATCH: NAEHER OPENS SEASON WITH SHUTOUT

The Washington Spirit and Seattle Reign FC, renamed Seattle Reign FC, faced off in Seattle on Sunday, resulting in a 1-0 victory for the hosts. The Reign scored the only goal of the match in the third minute from the penalty spot. The final match of the opening weekend marked two firsts for Bay FC. Not only did the expansion club play their first match in the NWSL, but they also recorded their first ever victory by beating fellow Californian side Angel City FC 1-0 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. Nigerian international Asisat Oshoala wrote her name in the history books by scoring Bay FC's first goal in the NWSL. In England, Chelsea picked up three valuable points in their quest for a fifth successive FA Women's Super League title, beating London rivals Arsenal 3-1 on Friday night at Stamford Bridge. Emilie Renard came on as a substitute at half-time for Arsenal while Catarina Macario replaced Chelsea and new USWNT head coach Emma Hayes late in the second half as she continues to get valuable minutes in her return from injury. Hayes, Macario and Chelsea will be back in action on Tuesday, taking on Ajax in the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals (1:45 p.m. ET on DAZN). Lindsey Horan and Olympique Lyon will face Benfica later in the afternoon (4 p.m. ET on DAZN) while Albert Corbin and Paris Saint-Germain will face BK Hacken on Wednesday (1:45 p.m. ET on DAZN) in the first leg of the quarterfinals. Broadcast information on other upcoming matches featuring U.S. Women's National Team players can be found below. All times shown are ET. Tuesday March 19

UWCL Quarterfinals: Ajax Vs. Chelsea FC 1:45 p.m. DAZN UWCL Quarterfinals: Benfica vs. Olympic Lyon 4:00 p.m. DAZN Wednesday March 20

UWCL Quarterfinals: BK Hacken FF vs. Paris Saint-Germain 1:45 p.m. DAZN Friday 22 March

NWSL: Orlando Pride vs. Angel City FC 20:00 Main video NWSL: Utah Royals vs. North Carolina Courage 9:30 p.m. NWSL+ Saturday March 23

D1 Fminin: LOSC Lille vs. Olympic Lyon 8:30 a.m. NWSL: Chicago Red Stars vs. Seattle Reign FC 4:00 p.m. NWSL+ NWSL: Washington Spirit vs. Bay FC 7:30 p.m. ION NWSL: Houston Dash vs. Racing Louisville FC 8:30 p.m. NWSL+ NWSL: San Diego Wave FC vs. Kansas City Current 10:00 p.m. ION Sunday March 24

FA Women's Super League: West Ham United FC Vs. Chelsea FC 12:30 p.m. Paramount+ FA Women's Super League: Aston Villa vs Arsenal FC 2:45 p.m. Paramount+ D1 Fminin: Montpellier vs. Paris Saint-Germain 4:00 p.m. DAZN NWSL: Portland Thorns FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC 7:00 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ESPN deports

