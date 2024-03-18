This Cos t-shirt dress will be the go-to for fashion girls as soon as spring arrives





From the best white T-shirts to a T-shirt dress that will last through all seasons (but more on that soon), we fashion fans have a very particular set of skills that, in the right and very specific context, can s prove invaluable. One of our party tricks is knowing Exactly what to wear as we enter a new season, and with spring practically here, it's officially time to start thinking about our warm weather wardrobes. For most of us, that means putting aside outerwear and thermal layers and returning to our long-lost, but no less beloved, t-shirts, day dresses, and sandals. Even if the latter TO DO to wear with socks while waiting for the weather to improve For many, the arrival of spring also means shedding all the moody hues and returning to a lighter, brighter palette of whites, pastels and bold primary colors. For many of us, however, black is pretty neutral. Completely timeless and by no means limited to the colder months, black can often be one of most punchy color options for the warmer months. Somewhat unexpected amidst a sea of ​​white and pastels, the seemingly contradictory visual of a very colorful piece that is in fact ultra light and fluid is actually one of fashion's simplest but best kept secrets. fashion industry. Enter, the Cos t-shirt dress. Cos pleated skirt t-shirt dress An oversized boxy cut black t-shirt with a dropped waist and a pleated skirt, this is one of those slip dresses that's a great buy and you'll realize how smart it was a few months later. Just as perfect worn with your favorite blue Adidas and a shoulder bag for weekend errands as with an oversized black clutch and heels for a chic dinner with the girls, it will appear every week at the office worn with our chunky loafers and a good pair of socks. Now if anyone could just let the wind and rain know what's going on that would be great This article was originally published on Charm UNITED KINGDOM. To learn more about the fashion editor Charlie Teather, follow her on Instagram @charlieteather.

