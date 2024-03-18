American Legion Post-Prom Dress Contest





By Greg Ritchie Messenger Journalist HOUSTON COUNTY – With spring break coming to an end at all Houston County schools, area seniors will start thinking about prom, graduation and what comes after high school. The American Legion Post Auxiliary Unit 134 in Crockett hopes to help at least a few dozen young women by donating dresses, shoes and jewelry. With prom dresses costing upwards of $100, when parents add shoes and accessories, the cost can be steep, especially for a unique garment. The American Legion is offering prom outfits for the third year in a row, helping young attendees choose their own look and wow at prom, without having to foot a costly prom bill. Wilma Mullens came up with the idea after her two granddaughters graduated the same year and saw how much money it could cost to dress and accessorize young women. I had two granddaughters going to prom in one year. And by the time I went and bought all the dresses and shoes and jewelry, I spent a lot of money, Mullens recalls. At the next meeting I said it would be a good idea to collect prom dresses and donate them to the community. And they all agreed. The ladies are certainly well stocked this year, with between 50 and 75 dresses, as well as plenty of shoes and jewelry sets. Some dresses are still new, with tags attached. Mullens said they are always happy to accept donations of dresses, shoes and jewelry from anyone who wants to donate. The response hasn't been as high as Mullens expected and she's working to get the word out so people can take advantage of the help available. She said all the young women who came were able to be fully equipped, shoes and all. Dresses are available to young women in and around Houston County and the best way to schedule a viewing and fitting is to contact the American Legion Post after 2 p.m., at 936-544-3888. Greg Ritchie can be contacted at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://messenger-news.com/2024/03/18/american-legion-post-prom-dress-giveaway/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos