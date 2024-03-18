Best Birkenstock deals March 2024





Spring officially arrives tomorrow, which means sandal season is just around the corner. If you're hoping to add a new pair or two to your rotation this year, now is the perfect time to shop. Several stores are currently offering some of the best Birkenstock deals we've seen in a long time. Case in point: You can get a pair of women's Birkenstocks Giza Sandals for 45% off. This week's assortment of Birkenstock deals will save you up to 45% on a new pair of sandals. ILLUSTRATION: FORBES / PHOTO: RETAILER There are also awesome deals on bestsellers Birkenstock Arizona right away. It's usually nearly impossible to find the brand's popular slip-on styles on sale once summer hits, so we highly suggest taking advantage of these Birkenstock deals while you can. Below, we've rounded up 10 of the best deals. Best Birkenstock deals for women: Best Birkenstock deals for men: Best Birkenstock deals Finding a pair of classic Arizonas on sale is rare, but this pair is currently available for 35% off in sizes 4-8. Keep in mind, though, that the deal only applies to this green shade Thyme. With their pretty tortoiseshell buckle and crisp white canvas details, these sandals seem a little more sophisticated than your classic pair of Birks. And at almost half the price, you can't beat the price. These Arizonas are ready to become your go-to summer shoes. Like most Birkenstocks sandals, they feature a soft, leather-lined footbed that will mold to your foot over time for added comfort. For information: these are only in stock in the narrow version at the moment. If you prefer the shiny leather look, take a look at these Arizonas Big Buckle. They're on sale for 20% off in this buttery soft shade. Keep in mind that they only come in a narrow version. Chunky sandals are still in style for 2024, so this pair of platform Birkenstocks will definitely earn you some compliments. The black colorway is on sale for 35% off in sizes 5-11. The white version of the platforms above is on sale for $8 less at Zappos. Just note that narrow width is the only width option currently available. Add visual interest to your favorite outfits with these corduroy Arizonas. They're 35% off in four colorways and a variety of sizes. Choose comfort with these sheepskin-lined sandals. Wearers say they are perfect for cooler weather thanks to the added warmth of the sheepskin, making them a good transitional shoe. Get this brown variation for 30% off at Nordstrom. If you like the green hue, you can save 35% on these leather Arizonas. They are currently in stock in sizes 8-13. These particular taupe Birkenstocks are sold out in almost all sizes on the brand's site, but you can find them in stock and on sale for $10 off at Famous Footwear. Add them to your cart soon; we have a feeling they will be completely sold out within a day or two.

