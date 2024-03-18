Latest news on new stores, food and closures





Changes are coming to the Westfield Galleria in Roseville. The popular Sacramento area shopping center, located at 1151 Galleria Blvd. recently announced new tenants and closings coming as early as this month. The changes include expansions, relocations and a variety of offerings, further reinforcing the mall's commitment to providing an unprecedented retail environment, mall officials said last week in a news release. Here's a look at our latest coverage: Fast fashion retailer to disappear after 15 years Fast fashion clothing retailer Forever 21 is ending its lease at the popular shopping center. His last day will be March 31, a spokesperson told The Bee. The Galleria has not announced which store will take its place although a tenant has been selected. LEARN MORE: A Japanese brand brings its contemporary clothing to Roseville Uniqlo, which opened in Hiroshima, Japan in 1984, is known for its affordable, casual and contemporary clothing and accessories for women, men and children. The retailer filed permits with the city of Roseville last week for a Galleria location, but has not yet announced an opening date, The Bee reported. LEARN MORE: Westfield Galleria in Roseville announces new stores A handful of other new restaurants and retailers will come to the Galleria in the coming years, mall officials announced last week. These include: Five more retailers are expected to sign leases soon, but the mall has not yet shared details. LEARN MORE: Sports bar, sushi and smoothies: These 5 businesses plan to open in a Sacramento-area mall More Food Near the Sacramento Area Mall Fogo de Chao is expected to replace Mimis Cafe at 1104 Galleria Blvd., across the street from the shopping center, according to a city permit filing. There's no opening date yet, but its website says it's coming soon. LEARN MORE: What do you want to know about living in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your priority questions in the module below or email [email protected].

