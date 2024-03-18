Fashion
Former downtown Idaho Falls bridal boutique has a new name and will open soon
IDAHO FALLS An iconic downtown store that closed its doors last year has a new name, a new look and new inventory.
The location on Shoup Avenue was formerly Treasure's Formal Bridal and Tux, which closed in November after owner Treasure Johnston retired.
RELATED | Local bridal institution closes after decades in downtown Idaho Falls
Tawni Howell, of Idaho Falls, and her husband, Jayce, purchased the building and gave the business a new name.
“We changed the name to Downtown Bridal & Dress Shop so people know exactly what it is and where it is,” she said.
The store will offer wedding dresses, prom dresses, evening wear, bridesmaid dresses, quinceaera dresses, christening dresses and much more for women. There are designer dresses and some of the brands include Rachel Allan, Casablanca and Moonlight. They will suggest alterations to customers to make the dresses fit perfectly.
“We really felt like there was still a need, especially downtown,” Howell said. “I’m really excited.”
Kathy Reed, the former director of Treasure's Formal Bridal and Tux, will join Howell and her husband. Howell and Reed have known each other for several years. This will be Reed’s 18th year working in the building and she will continue to be its manager.
“Love what you do and you never work a day in your life,” Reed said with a smile.
Howell added that they were grateful to have him.
“She knows a lot of people. She’s very involved in the community,” she said.
Reed's sister, Liz Dalessi, will also work alongside her as assistant principal. She said the business, in partnership with other downtown businesses, could provide a one-stop shop.
“You already have flowers, jewelry stores and hair salons here. I think all marketers can come together and work together,” Reed said. “You’ll be able to get your catering, you’ll be able to get your dress, and you’ll be able to meet all of those needs on site.”
Downtown Bridal & Dress Shop also reinvented the look and feel of the store. It has undergone upgrades, so it will be different.
“They preserved the character of the building, like the tin ceilings and parquet floors. Then they just added a few more touches and made it more up to date, which is what it needed,” Reed said.
The Howells kept the large podium on the third floor where the bride-to-be can view the dresses she is trying on.
“We want every girl to feel good about themselves,” Reed said. “I think it will be a unique and fun place.” Just exciting!
Howell wants people to know that there is a dress for every size and that the venture will be economical.
She expects there to be a soft opening for Downtown Bridal & Dress Shop in late March or early April. She plans a grand opening in May.
“I’m excited to open the doors and bring people here and see their oohs and aahs,” she said.
Click here to visit the company's Facebook page.
|
