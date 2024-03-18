Fashion
Muhammad Syed trial: Suspect accused of killing Muslim men in Albuquerque found guilty of murder
CNN
—
A man accused of killing three Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 2022, sparking widespread fear in the Islamic community, was found guilty of murder Monday.
Muhammad Syed was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Aftab Hussein, 41, according to the Bernalillo County Prosecutor's Office.
At trial, prosecutors said Syed used an AK-47 to shoot Hussein at least nine times from behind a wall and bushes, according to KOAT, CNN affiliate.
Syeds' attorney, Thomas Clark, said there was not a shred of evidence linking the man to firing the gun, KOAT reported.
Jurors deliberated for less than two hours before reaching the guilty verdict, according to district attorneys' office spokeswoman Nancy Laflin.
Syed, an Afghan immigrant, faces life in prison. He is also expected to face separate trials for the murders of the two other men, Muhammad Afzaal Hussain and Naeem Hussain.
David Waymire, one of the prosecutors, told KOAT he was pleased with the verdict. He added, however, that the motive for the killings remained unclear.
There is little speculation as to the possible motive. As far as we can tell, the motive in this case may well be a random serial killer-type mentality that we will never understand, he said.
Defense attorney Megan Mitsunaga said she respects the jury's decision, but we are understandably disappointed on behalf of our client.
Outside court, Muhammad Imtiaz Hussain, the brother of victim Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, said the verdict brought some comfort to him and other members of the community.
The Muslim community as a whole, at least, (is) relieved that the person who was the killer, who became a bad name for the community, is behind (bars), and at least no other brothers, no other sons, no other family members. will become a victim of this person, he said.
The cases date back to the summer of 2022, when three Muslim men in Albuquerque were shot to death within a matter of weeks, sparking grief and fear within the community and questions about whether the killings were motivated by hate.
Aftab Hussein was found dead on July 26 with multiple gunshot wounds, lying next to a car, police said. Detectives learned the shooter waited behind a bush near the driveway where the victim usually parked his vehicle and fired multiple times through the bush, according to a criminal complaint.
Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, was found Aug. 1 with multiple gunshot wounds by officers who responded to reports of a drive-by shooting, according to the complaint.
Additionally, Naeem Hussain, 25, was shot and killed in his car before midnight on August 5, according to authorities. He had recently become a U.S. citizen and attended the funerals of two of the shooting victims hours before his death.
As police investigated the case, they were looking into whether the killings were linked to the November 7, 2021 killing of Mohammad Ahmadi, an Afghan found shot in the parking lot behind the business he ran with his brother. (As of Monday, no arrests had been made in the Ahmadis case, Waymire said.)
Ahmadi, Hussein and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain were ambushed without warning, shot and killed, Kyle Hartsock, deputy commander of the Albuquerque Police Department's criminal investigations division, said at the time.
Days after Naeem Hussain's attack, police released a photo of a vehicle they believe was linked to the killings. Syed was stopped and detained in that vehicle near Santa Rosa, New Mexico, about 120 miles east of Albuquerque, according to police.
Syed told police he was driving to Texas to find new housing for his family because the situation in Albuquerque was bad, referring to the killings of Muslim men, according to the affidavit.
Authorities also searched his home, where they found firearms, police said.
One of the guns found in his home was linked to bullet casings found at the scene of two of the murders, while casings from a handgun found in his car when he was arrested were linked to one of the scenes, according to the arrest affidavit. .
CNN spoke to the suspect's daughter hours before his 2022 arrest was announced. She said the family, originally from Afghanistan, had lived in the United States for about six years.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/18/us/albuquerque-muslim-murder-guilty/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Muhammad Syed trial: Suspect accused of killing Muslim men in Albuquerque found guilty of murder
- Stock market today: Wall Street up before a big week for central banks
- I ditched my Google Pixel 7 Pro and bought the OnePlus 12. Here's why:
- Taylor Swift concert: Did Taylor Swift concerts cause earthquakes? Here's what the research claims
- Burnaby North table tennis team wins back-to-back BC championships
- Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk share Bad Newz with their fans, reveal the title and release date of their new film Dharma | Bollywood News
- Gubernatorial candidate Brad Chambers releases 10-point plan to grow Indiana's economy
- Training Pills: Exercise Mimicry Research at WashU Medicine (ACS Spring 2024)
- US weighs options in Africa after Niger junta orders departure of key counterterrorism base
- Oprah Winfrey 'really excited' about weight loss drugs | Entertainment
- Color of hockey: He could be the highest Chinese-born player taken in the NHL Draft
- Former downtown Idaho Falls bridal boutique has a new name and will open soon