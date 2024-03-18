Muhammad Syed trial: Suspect accused of killing Muslim men in Albuquerque found guilty of murder





CNN

—



A man accused of killing three Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 2022, sparking widespread fear in the Islamic community, was found guilty of murder Monday.

Muhammad Syed was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Aftab Hussein, 41, according to the Bernalillo County Prosecutor's Office.

At trial, prosecutors said Syed used an AK-47 to shoot Hussein at least nine times from behind a wall and bushes, according to KOAT, CNN affiliate.

Syeds' attorney, Thomas Clark, said there was not a shred of evidence linking the man to firing the gun, KOAT reported.

Jurors deliberated for less than two hours before reaching the guilty verdict, according to district attorneys' office spokeswoman Nancy Laflin.

Syed, an Afghan immigrant, faces life in prison. He is also expected to face separate trials for the murders of the two other men, Muhammad Afzaal Hussain and Naeem Hussain.

David Waymire, one of the prosecutors, told KOAT he was pleased with the verdict. He added, however, that the motive for the killings remained unclear.

There is little speculation as to the possible motive. As far as we can tell, the motive in this case may well be a random serial killer-type mentality that we will never understand, he said.

Defense attorney Megan Mitsunaga said she respects the jury's decision, but we are understandably disappointed on behalf of our client.

Outside court, Muhammad Imtiaz Hussain, the brother of victim Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, said the verdict brought some comfort to him and other members of the community.

The Muslim community as a whole, at least, (is) relieved that the person who was the killer, who became a bad name for the community, is behind (bars), and at least no other brothers, no other sons, no other family members. will become a victim of this person, he said.

The cases date back to the summer of 2022, when three Muslim men in Albuquerque were shot to death within a matter of weeks, sparking grief and fear within the community and questions about whether the killings were motivated by hate.

Aftab Hussein was found dead on July 26 with multiple gunshot wounds, lying next to a car, police said. Detectives learned the shooter waited behind a bush near the driveway where the victim usually parked his vehicle and fired multiple times through the bush, according to a criminal complaint.

Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, was found Aug. 1 with multiple gunshot wounds by officers who responded to reports of a drive-by shooting, according to the complaint.

Additionally, Naeem Hussain, 25, was shot and killed in his car before midnight on August 5, according to authorities. He had recently become a U.S. citizen and attended the funerals of two of the shooting victims hours before his death.

As police investigated the case, they were looking into whether the killings were linked to the November 7, 2021 killing of Mohammad Ahmadi, an Afghan found shot in the parking lot behind the business he ran with his brother. (As of Monday, no arrests had been made in the Ahmadis case, Waymire said.)

Ahmadi, Hussein and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain were ambushed without warning, shot and killed, Kyle Hartsock, deputy commander of the Albuquerque Police Department's criminal investigations division, said at the time.

Days after Naeem Hussain's attack, police released a photo of a vehicle they believe was linked to the killings. Syed was stopped and detained in that vehicle near Santa Rosa, New Mexico, about 120 miles east of Albuquerque, according to police.

Syed told police he was driving to Texas to find new housing for his family because the situation in Albuquerque was bad, referring to the killings of Muslim men, according to the affidavit.

Authorities also searched his home, where they found firearms, police said.

One of the guns found in his home was linked to bullet casings found at the scene of two of the murders, while casings from a handgun found in his car when he was arrested were linked to one of the scenes, according to the arrest affidavit. .

CNN spoke to the suspect's daughter hours before his 2022 arrest was announced. She said the family, originally from Afghanistan, had lived in the United States for about six years.