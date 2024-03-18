Students embrace the reuse movement with Saanich prom dress and tuxedo rentals





First inspired by young people skipping prom due to costs, a Saanich woman is also joining the reuse movement with her low-cost alternative to prom. Elizabeth Surerus, who started The Magic Wand in 2001 with a partner, says her customers each year include 50 to 60 students who simply can't seem to spend hard-earned money on a one-time outfit, whatever the reason. Prom doesn't have to be an expensive experience for high school students or their families, Surerus said. They can use this money for their studies or travel. READ ALSO : Spring means the kids are back at the Victoria Children's Zoo Instead of spending money on renting a tuxedo or costume, for a small fee, graduates can visit The Magic Wand and browse the approximately 100 dresses and 40 suits, as well as accessories, to purchase some material for the big night. Available by appointment, students from across Greater Victoria are welcome to sort clothing and accessories at a location in Saanich, close to public transportation. Surerus and his volunteers are on hand to show off the clothing they stock in a variety of styles and sizes. Students return items after the organization handles dry cleaning. No student should fail to graduate. That's really why it started, students were missing classes because of the cost, Surerus said. If a student or family cannot afford it, we waive the fee in some cases. She hears from families who have used the service and, in some cases, those who expect to. READ ALSO : Canada's food banks report massive increase in demand As a single mother, your initiative and organization give me comfort and hope. As a member of the community, this makes me proud, Deb H wrote recently. My daughter is only in grade 11 this year, but I am certain that with today's economic challenges only gets worse, we will need it next year. Those looking to borrow for a small fee can email [email protected] to make an appointment. A modification specialist with time on his hands would be helpful, Surerus said. READ ALSO : Meet Rufus, the furless raccoon seeking refuge at a Canadian shelter

