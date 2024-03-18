eBay's consignment service will now take your luxury clothes





eBay hasn't always been about luxury. But the online retailer is working to change that, and its new offering might just do the trick. You can now sell new or used high-end clothing through the website's in-house consignment service. eBay launched a similar program late last year for handbags and is now expanding its offerings to clothing from brands including Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Prada. By partnering with a leading consignment retailer, eBay has made selling your luxury clothing easier than ever. After filling out an intake form, you receive a prepaid, insured shipping label so you can mail your shirt, jacket, pants, etc. The website then works with Linda's Stuff to photograph, price and list the item on eBay. Once sold, you get a reduction in the final price: items sold for $5,000 or more incur an 80% commission; $1,000 to $4,999 gets 75 percent; And so on. The list of brands eBay rolled out on Monday is impressive: In addition to the aforementioned brands, you'll be able to get clothes from Aimé Leon Dore, Balenciaga, Comme des Garçons, Dior, Off-White and dozens of other high-end brands. shelf names. Since the program launched in September, bestsellers include Chanel, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Prada and Salvatore Ferragamo. Feeling a little strange about restocking your luxury pieces through eBay? The company's results since launching its consignment service should allay some fears. A number of sellers have seen higher final sale prices than similar items listed more traditionally. For example, a Chanel 19 flap bag sold on consignment in December exceeded the average sale price of all other similar bags by more than 45%. And several Hermès handbags sold for five-figure prices, with the most expensive being a Kelly II at $32,999. If you're thinking about downsizing your wardrobe and selling on eBay, a few brands in particular have been doing quite well on the site: Globally, clothing brands with the highest average sales price growth between 2019 and 2023 were Balenciaga, BAPE, Fendi. , Gucci and Vetements. It seems companies like RealReal are turning their attention to their latest competitor. Authors Tori Latham Tori Latham is a digital editor at Robb Report. She was previously an editor at The Atlantic and has written for publications including The Cut and The Hollywood Reporter. When not… Learn more

