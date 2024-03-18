Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden once again wears a trendy dress decorated with swans during her visit to the Foreign Service Academy in Bangladesh.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden once again showed off her style chops during her trip to Dhaka, Bangladesh today.

The heir to the Swedish throne, 46, donned a swan-print pleated dress by Swedish designer Jennifer Blom during her visit to the Foreign Service Academy to learn how the country is using digital solutions.

Putting on her fashion best for the visit, which was part of the royal's work with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Victoria paired her statement dress with a vibrant cherry red clutch.

Victoria first wore the colorful dress in2017, when she joined other members of the Swedish group Royal family to celebrate 100 years of independence in Finland.

Today, she opted for pale blue pointed heels and a practical beige tote bag, which she elegantly slung over one shoulder.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden once again showed off her style chops during her trip to Dhaka, Bangladesh today.

The mother-of-two looked in good spirits as she wasshowed how Bangladesh is using digital solutions to increase services in society.

She also decided to wear her brunette tresses in her typical hairstyle of a sleek low bun for today's visit.

Victoria opted for natural makeup, wearing just a touch of lip gloss, mascara and foundation as she smiled for the cameras.

She chose to wear a simple gold chain with large earrings, a bracelet, a watch and three rings.

During her visit, the heiress received a pale pink shawl, which she wrapped around her neck, made from traditional fabric used in the country.

She also received flowers from Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Minister of State for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology.

Victoria attended the event: Innovate Together for Zero Digital Divide at the Foreign Service Academy, a training institution for Foreign Service Officers of the Bangladesh Civil Service.

The King heard about how technology has created various opportunities in sectors such as education and healthcare, as Mr. Palak announced Bangladesh's goal of ensuring its citizens have equal access to the digital world .

Victoria attended as part of her role as UNDP Goodwill Ambassador, which she has held since October last year.

The heir to the Swedish throne, 46, donned a swan-print pleated dress by Swedish designer Jennifer Blom during her visit to the Foreign Service Academy to learn how the country is using digital solutions.

Princess Victoria receives flowers from Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Minister of State for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology.

Victoria opted for natural makeup, wearing just a touch of lip gloss, mascara and foundation as she smiled for the cameras.

Victoria was there as part of her role as UNDP Goodwill Ambassador, which she has held since October last year.

During her visit, the heiress received a pale pink shawl, which she wrapped around her neck, made from traditional fabric used in the country.

In her role as UNDP Goodwill Ambassador, she plays a key role in raising awareness and commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals.

Speaking at the time, Victoria said: “It is a great honor to have been appointed UNDP Goodwill Ambassador. This gives me additional opportunities to support work towards the Sustainable Development Goals.

“I look forward to diving into UNDP’s work to prevent many of the difficult challenges facing the world today and affecting people around the world.”

It comes as Victoria celebrated with her husband Prince Daniel, 50, and their children Princess Estelle, 12, and Prince Oscar, eight, in Stockholm last week.

According to tradition, certain names correspond to particular dates and Crown Princess Victoria is celebrated on March 12.

Wrapped warm in a 500 wool coat from Andiata, the princess smiled in front of the cameras alongside her daughter, third in line to the Swedish throne.

The family listened to the Guard of Honor orchestra, before applauding the song dedicated to the heir.