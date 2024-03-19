Simon Ungless brought sustainable art to El Paseo Fashion Week





Simon Ungless is best known for his collaborations with Alexander McQueen and as the founder of the Academy of Art University's fashion school. He maintains relationships and collaborations with Tory Burch, Givenchy, Versace and Calvin Klein while overseeing sustainable clothing and textiles brand When Simon Met Ralph and home and accessories brand Blackened. He recently joined forces as a designer for Angelina Jolie's new sustainability-focused Atelier Jolie, which focuses on recycling quality vintage materials and deadstock to create quality heirloom clothing . The British designer has been recreating looks reminiscent of the 1970s London punk scene since he was just 10 years old; that inspiration was alive and well, look after the El Paseo Fashion Week show. The women's clothing featured on the runway ranged from feminine layered outfits to masculine cuts borrowed from the boys. Many ensembles incorporated leggings or knee-length stockings that lowered the viewer's gaze to their shoe of choice: minimalist lace-up flats and soft, moccasin-style mid-calf ankle boots. Long layered pieces topped slip dresses and voluminous skirts paired with chunky knit sweaters, offering a playful feel. Makeup was minimal with a simple cat-eye flash, just the right touch of rebellion to complement Ungless' artful approach to clothing. The designer uses non-traditional materials such as cactus and mushroom leather and techniques such as sun dyeing. Splashes of paint permeated the collection.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.palmspringslife.com/simon-ungless-brought-sustainable-art-to-fashion-week-el-paseo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos