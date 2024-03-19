Atlanta Creator, Entrepreneur on Target Collaboration and Celebrating Black Joy as a Catalyst for Change – WABE





THE Kenekt Cooperative is a mutual aid workspace in Atlanta's West End neighborhood. On March 14, hours before Ke'nekt hosted an event with the ACLU of Georgia, Carlton Mackey entered the workspace with a box in hand. He was there to deliver items from his clothing brand's new collection. Her brand, Black men smileis a small lifestyle clothing line based in Atlanta committed to promoting positive representations of black men and amplifying the celebration of black joy.

Mackey, artist, community advocate and Candler School of Theology Alumnus said: The key to a successful business venture is to solve a problem. View this profile on Instagram SMILE OF BLACK MEN (@smile of black men) Instagram photos and videos “> Target recently featured the clothing brand in its 2024 Black History Month collection, which remained on shelves through mid-March, expanding its reach to 1,900 Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com. Black Men Smile was one of four Black-owned brands chosen this year. View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLACK MEN SMILE (@blackmensmile) “> The Target collection revealed nine new items, introducing a new color option for its popular hoodies and sweatpants, children's clothing and a new bucket hat with the Black Men Smile logo.

On the left, Kiyomi Williams, founder of the Ke'nekt cooperative, and on the right, Carlton Mackey, unbox items from the “Black Joy is Revolutionary” collection. (Matthew Pearson/WABE) The Black Men Smile signature collection, “Black Joy is Revolutionary,” is an unapologetic celebration of dancing to the beat of your own heart, of the quiet strength that rises from the depths of black joy. Black Joy is a revolutionary collection

Mackey is deputy director of dialogue and community engagement at the High Museum of Art in Atlanta and previously worked at Emory University as associate director for its Ethics in the Arts program. (Matthew Pearson/WABE) The idea for Black Men Smile was born in August 2014, after the police killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson. Mackey says he became concerned about the lack of positive, empowering images of black men on the internet. In the social media landscape in 2014, I would say the most shared images among and about black people were the hashtags of the names of people who were killed by police,” he told WABE. “There was probably no hashtag more popular than hashtags associated with oppression. Mackey continued, I felt it was a problem. I needed to see and feel beautiful. Strong. I needed it for my mental health, as an act of resistance, as an act of disruption, to take up space and offer another vision of myself.

A pair of “Black Joy is Revolutionary” jogging pants. (Matthew Pearson/WABE) He says that's why he started using the hashtag #BlackMenSmile, which eventually became one of many branding and empowerment initiatives he spearheaded. We created a space like this to bear witness to a different truth about who we are, Mackey said. Next month, the Mackey's brand joins The Kennedy Center Block Party in Washington, D.C., which Jacqueline Woodson, education artist-in-residence and author of “Brown Girl Dreaming,” will host. Mackey says Black Men Smile will be one of the event's featured vendors and will lead a team of five photographers ages 8 to 12 to capture Black joy throughout the event.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wabe.org/atlanta-creator-entrepreneur-discusses-recent-collaboration-with-target-celebrating-black-joy-as-a-catalyst-for-change/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos