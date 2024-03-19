The slow fashion movement accelerates in SLO

Grace Longo sat on their couch with a pile of yarn in her lap. Black goggle-shaped glasses covered their eyes as a rabbit hood began to take shape from their needles.

Longo was crocheting, and had been for hours.

I would pick it up, tie a knot, then throw it away, then get it back three months later, Longo said.

Three days and one sleepless night later, Longo's unique headgear was made, and just like that, all the long hours of frustration and desire were worth it.

I wanted to be able to make things I couldn't buy, Longo said. Or ideas that I had, I wanted to bring them to fruition.

Longo had created something unique for them, and it was amazing, they said.

According to a article published by the BBC, crochet is a popular creative hobby these days, regaining popularity during the pandemic. With the promotion of more sustainable and conscious practices, this hobby is part of a larger picture, the slow fashion movement. At Cal Poly, the movement takes shape as communities striving to live their lives according to the fundamental principles of the movement.

According to a 2013 study study, slow fashion is a movement that borrows its name from the slow food movement of the 1980s. The two distinctly different movements share many of the same philosophies. Just as the slow food movement calls for greater reflection on food production and consumption, slow fashion does the same thing, but with clothing.

Slow fashion aims to visualize the entire fashion system in a more sustainable context. According to a 2013 study study, the slow fashion movement developed from pre-existing concepts such as sustainability and social responsibility. It focuses on bringing together concepts as diverse as design planning, production sourcing, and consumer education to create a more sustainable process.

Cal Poly students passionate about the movement are calling for more ethical and sustainable ways to express themselves through fashion. They work to amplify conversations and actions around the topic by hosting discussions as well as educational opportunities.

The Fashion, Innovation, Trendsetting, and Style (FITS) Club and the Sustainable Fashion Club (SFC) are two large groups at Cal Poly leading slow fashion efforts. Students in these clubs found outlets to create clothing and discuss ideas related to fashion, trends, consumerism, creativity and environmental concerns.

SFC organizes educational meetings on various topics in the field of sustainability and fashion. Previous discussion topics have focused on the pitfalls of textile production, ethical and inclusive practices within the fashion industry, and environmental racism as it relates to sustainability.

FITS hosts events that give students the opportunity to develop their craft skills. These include hand and machine sewing classes, crochet workshops, and cyanotype workshops (a process that uses sunlight to create prints) for students of experience levels. The skills learned at these events are intended to give students personal tools to make, care for and personalize their clothing for years to come.

Both clubs organize various markets and clothing swaps throughout the year.

“I’m really lucky to be in a community where it’s so abundant,” Komo Assi, co-president of the Cal Poly Club FITS, said of slow fashion’s role in the San Luis Obispo community.

FITS aims to create a community of fashion enthusiasts and creatives at Cal Poly.

We actually called ourselves FAST, so we were called the fast fashion club, but that's not who we were, Assi said.

One of the club's main goals is to promote slow fashion practices in San Luis Obispo. So they renamed FITS to make it clear that they are anti-fast fashion.

Our club literally promotes slow fashion practices and teaches people the skills they need to extend the life of all their pieces as well as personalize everything, Assi said.

But they are not the only ones.

This is slow fashion, said Lenaya Gonzales, SFC president and environmental management and protection officer.

The club's mission is to champion ecological integrity and social justice through fashion. According to Gonzales, SFC strives to achieve this by following the three pillars of its mission statement: education, art and community.

“Our club is really about fast fashion and its impacts, but we're not just focused on that issue, it's really about slow fashion and how students can practice it,” Gonzales said.

According to Gonzales, college is a time when many people begin to form habits for the rest of their lives. It’s a time when people’s shopping habits and decisions about the type of things they buy can be changed.

You really have a lot of power at this stage of your life to make these choices and decide on your personal principles, Gonzales said.

This is one of the reasons why SFC organizes its educational events.

So learning to buy clothes that fit together, are affordable for what I can have and also make me feel comfortable, safe and able to express myself non-verbally, Gonzales said.

The workshops offered by FITS and SFC give students a set of tools to navigate the world of fashion. You can sew your own clothes to create a quality piece, recycle old clothes to make something new, repair broken items to give them new life, or even crochet clothes and accessories to create a unique and unique piece. sustainable.

This is what creative crocheters Longo and Madison Hirsch spend most of their time on. Longo is a plant science graduate who primarily crochets hats and accessories for himself and friends. Hirsch is a business executive who primarily crochets hats, but has also created other garments like skirts, bikini tops, shrugs and more.

Hirsch owns a small business called Hooked Apparel that she started about two years ago after learning to crochet from a friend. She sells her items on Depop and at in-person markets in San Luis Obispo. Hirsch finds her hobby provides a fun creative outlet and connects her to a larger community of small businesses focused on slow fashion.

“I feel like SLO has so many people who like to create and do their own thing and that’s really cool,” Hirsch said.

Longo doesn't sell his items but has thought about it. They enjoy making things more for themselves and their friends.

Longo and Hirsch said there was some frustration while learning the craft, but they ultimately found a lot of joy in crocheting.

It's a commitment, it takes dedication, you're much more able to truly express yourself by taking the time to choose the clothes you wear and more importantly to make them, Longo said.

Longo, Hirsch, Assi and Gonzales all have a love for fashion in common. Each of them expressed their conscientious decision to participate in slow fashion communities in one way or another. They do this by buying second-hand items, supporting local businesses, maintaining old clothes, and even creating quality items.

It's this idea of ​​loving the items you wear, taking care of them and understanding that they have value not only to you but to the planet, Gonzales said.

On a college campus that Assi describes as having sustainability as the majority mindset, elements of the slow fashion movement and creativity have nested within student communities.

It adds a kind of flair to your style, Longo said. I mean, there's no denying it.