Comerica Bank Hosts Annual Prom Dress Drive in Metro Detroit





Comerica Bank Brings Back Prom Dress Drive for Its Sixth Year



Comerica Bank Brings Back Prom Dress Drive for Its Sixth Year 04:40 (CBS DETROIT) – Comerica Bank announced it will host its sixth annual prom dress drive to support a Detroit nonprofit Jackets for work. The prom campaign will run from March 18 to April 12, and dresses and accessories can be dropped off at 10 Comerica Bank Centers in Metro Detroit. Residents can donate new or gently used dresses and accessories, such as jewelry, shoes, handbags and scarves. Ann Arbor: 1969 W. Stadium Blvd.

1969 W. Stadium Blvd. Bloomfield Hills: 36440 Woodward Avenue.

36440 Woodward Avenue. Bloomfield Hills: 3910 Telegraph Road, Ste. 100

3910 Telegraph Road, Ste. 100 Dear born: 16150 Michigan Ave.

16150 Michigan Ave. Detroit: 411 W. Lafayette Street

411 W. Lafayette Street Grosse Pointe: 415 Fisher Road

415 Fisher Road New Baltimore: 50300 Gratiot Avenue, New Baltimore

50300 Gratiot Avenue, New Baltimore Northville: 129 E. Main Street

129 E. Main Street New: 47440 Grand River

47440 Grand River Rochester Hills: 3021 Walton Boulevard. The drive has collected more than 7,700 dresses over the past five years. “Teaming up with Jackets for Jobs has seen incredible success this past year. We appreciate the passion of Alison Vaughn and her team in their commitment to reaching and positively impacting our youth during this very impressionable and important time of their lives,” Steve Davis, Comerica Bank President of Michigan Market said in a statement. “Each year, we are truly grateful for the support we receive from our customers and communities throughout Metro Detroit during this effort. Their generosity makes our prom dress drive possible.” More from CBS News DeJanay Booth-Singleton DeJanay Booth is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

