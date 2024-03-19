Da'Vine Joy Randolph Talks Guilty Pleasures and 'Timeless' Fashion Inspiration





Da'Vine Joy Randolph shares where she gets a lot of it fashion inspiration for awards seasonnotably revealing that the classic film, according to her, has an “unreal” fashion. In a bonus episode of Table for two podcastRandolph sat down with the host Bruce Bozzi to discuss her love of “timeless” fashion and glamorous old Hollywood films, as well as how she planned to deliver her acceptance speeches. During their conversation, Randolph opened up about some of her guilty pleasures, including shopping abroad, traveling, jewelry, and most importantly, fashion. “Fashion is one of the most fun things…Apart from acting, [fashion is] my other gag where I'm like, this is great, it's storytelling,” she said. “I always have to tell stories in my clothes and I always like to be timeless.” Randolph is a big fan of classic films as well as the style and glamor of Old Hollywood, sharing that she enjoys unwinding from filming and the hectic nature of awards season by watching Turner Classic Movies. When Bozzi asked her what her favorite classic film was, she couldn't pin it down, but she did list some of the actors she likes to keep “in the rotation,” like Catherine And Audrey Hepburn, Sophie Loren, Spencer Tracy, Fred Astaire And Frank Sinatra. The Oscar winner also takes a lot of inspiration from movies when it comes to fashion, revealing that she often takes a photo of a dress she sees in a movie and specifically shouting out Shirley MacLaine In What a journey to take! “Just for fashion, there's a 10-minute fashion sequence where you see here pulling up in the car and walking out with her new husband, BAM! The fashion is unreal,” she said. Randolph and Bozzi also shared their enthusiasm for the elegant jewelry, with the Broadway star enthusiastically expressing how much she wanted to be covered in diamonds. The episode that follows her interview during the season two premiere, was filmed before several major awards shows, so Bozzi asked about the now-Oscar winner's acceptance speech process, whether improvised on the spot or planned in advance. Although she said a card detailing a speech would be a good way to ease nerves and “internal tremors,” those same nerves could cause your hand to shake and prevent you from reading what she says. “I think I'll write something, I'll get it, I'll probably start shaking and probably go off-script halfway,” she said. She added: “I pray I don't cry just because I want to cry afterwards, I want to get the words out.” Randolph is coming off an incredible awards season, winning several major awards for her role as Mary Lamb in Leftovers, including the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. By accepting the coveted prize, she gave a moving speech thanking everyone who “walked my path and was there for me…and guided me.” On Table for two, Bozzi strives to “untangle the complex web of power and fame” as he enjoys a meal at a restaurant with a special guest. Past dinner guests include John Stamos, Bette Midler, Mindy Kaling, Emilie Blunt And Jon Bon Jovi, among many others. Discover other episodes of Table for two podcast on iHeart.com.

