Dickinson's 'Let's Swap' event promises community unity and clothing relief – The Dickinson Press

DICKINSON Those looking to update or downsize their wardrobe will find the upcoming Lets Swap event a welcome opportunity. Sarah Moe, owner of Moe Events, LLC, which organizes the biannual exchange, announced that men's clothing will be accepted and available for the first time at the upcoming event. Attendees will also discover a wide selection of clothing for children and women.

Lets Swap is scheduled for April 13 at Hillside Baptist Church in Dickinson from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The goal is to be our best and we aim to provide families and caregivers in need with high-quality items to start their new season off right, Moe said.

Anyone with clothes that no longer fit them or their family can make a donation. Donations must be freshly laundered and free of strong odors or perfumes. Donors will receive a voucher allowing them to make free purchases one hour before the event opens to the public, Moe said. The amount of clothing donors can acquire for free is determined by the amount they donated. Those who do not donate are asked for a monetary contribution for the clothing they take.

A wide selection of clothing will be available for sale at Let's Swap in Dickinson on April 13. Photo courtesy of Sarah Moe

If they didn't bring anything to trade, then they can buy the trade and then pay what they can afford, Moe said.

Those interested in donating should do so by March 29, Moe stressed. Nothing will be accepted on the day of the event, she added. Registration cards are available at donation drop-off sites in Dickinson, Killdeer, Richardton, Gladstone and Belfield. If donors choose not to register, their credit will be passed on to those who need it, such as foster families, Moe noted.

Dickinson resident Krissy Kilwein has donated and shopped at Lets Swap several times and said she is looking forward to the next event.

I usually take my kids and let them pick one or two things they want to add to their collection, Kilwein said. We always managed to find something.

Sarah Moe, owner of Moe Events LLC, poses left with Let's Swap committee member Jois Lois. Photos courtesy of Sarah Moe

She appreciates knowing that the clothes she purges are going to other families who can use them, she said.

“It’s just a way for me to get rid of these things and not have to keep them,” Kilwein said. “I’m really grateful that she offered this.

Moe said everyone is welcome to donate and shop at Lets Swap.

It's open to the community, Moe said. I think we are all living in difficult times. Especially since COVID, everything has gone up in price, you know, with inflation. I think we are all affected by inflation, whether we are low income, middle class or even part of the upper class. Sometimes it's difficult these days when everything costs more and more. So if you can save money on clothes, that's one way we can try to help each other out.

Lets Swap is funded by sponsors and organized by volunteers, Moe said. Volunteers sort donated items by gender and size, Moe added. Kilwein expressed his enthusiasm for volunteering. Although the main focus of the event is clothing, people often donate other items as well.

I don't want to turn away anyone who's trying to help people, Moe said. The only thing I usually refuse is underwear.

Stella and Company is one of Let's Swap's many suppliers. Photo courtesy of Sarah Moe

Items left after the event are donated to local entities, Moe mentioned.

Parents attending can benefit from on-site childcare. Healthcare providers at the event are subject to background checks, Moe noted.

It just gives parents and guardians the ability to shop without their child tugging on their shirt, Moe said. So we have volunteers who provide games, coloring books, toys and other activities located in the church nursery. They implement a check-in and check-out system. Parents must match wristbands to pick up and drop off their children. This gives parents and guardians the ability to get what they need without feeling rushed.

Several vendors will also be at the event, offering everything from books to snacks, Moe said. Rhinestone Rhonda will also be on hand with The Dickinson Book Corral.

He seems to have grown up, Kilwein said. I enjoy browsing the sellers because they increase every year.

Locations and instructions for donation drop-off sites, as well as other details, can be found at www.letsswapnd.com.