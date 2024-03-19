Fashion
Dickinson's 'Let's Swap' event promises community unity and clothing relief – The Dickinson Press
DICKINSON Those looking to update or downsize their wardrobe will find the upcoming Lets Swap event a welcome opportunity. Sarah Moe, owner of Moe Events, LLC, which organizes the biannual exchange, announced that men's clothing will be accepted and available for the first time at the upcoming event. Attendees will also discover a wide selection of clothing for children and women.
Lets Swap is scheduled for April 13 at Hillside Baptist Church in Dickinson from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The goal is to be our best and we aim to provide families and caregivers in need with high-quality items to start their new season off right, Moe said.
Anyone with clothes that no longer fit them or their family can make a donation. Donations must be freshly laundered and free of strong odors or perfumes. Donors will receive a voucher allowing them to make free purchases one hour before the event opens to the public, Moe said. The amount of clothing donors can acquire for free is determined by the amount they donated. Those who do not donate are asked for a monetary contribution for the clothing they take.
If they didn't bring anything to trade, then they can buy the trade and then pay what they can afford, Moe said.
Those interested in donating should do so by March 29, Moe stressed. Nothing will be accepted on the day of the event, she added. Registration cards are available at donation drop-off sites in Dickinson, Killdeer, Richardton, Gladstone and Belfield. If donors choose not to register, their credit will be passed on to those who need it, such as foster families, Moe noted.
Dickinson resident Krissy Kilwein has donated and shopped at Lets Swap several times and said she is looking forward to the next event.
I usually take my kids and let them pick one or two things they want to add to their collection, Kilwein said. We always managed to find something.
She appreciates knowing that the clothes she purges are going to other families who can use them, she said.
“It’s just a way for me to get rid of these things and not have to keep them,” Kilwein said. “I’m really grateful that she offered this.
Moe said everyone is welcome to donate and shop at Lets Swap.
It's open to the community, Moe said. I think we are all living in difficult times. Especially since COVID, everything has gone up in price, you know, with inflation. I think we are all affected by inflation, whether we are low income, middle class or even part of the upper class. Sometimes it's difficult these days when everything costs more and more. So if you can save money on clothes, that's one way we can try to help each other out.
Lets Swap is funded by sponsors and organized by volunteers, Moe said. Volunteers sort donated items by gender and size, Moe added. Kilwein expressed his enthusiasm for volunteering. Although the main focus of the event is clothing, people often donate other items as well.
I don't want to turn away anyone who's trying to help people, Moe said. The only thing I usually refuse is underwear.
Items left after the event are donated to local entities, Moe mentioned.
Parents attending can benefit from on-site childcare. Healthcare providers at the event are subject to background checks, Moe noted.
It just gives parents and guardians the ability to shop without their child tugging on their shirt, Moe said. So we have volunteers who provide games, coloring books, toys and other activities located in the church nursery. They implement a check-in and check-out system. Parents must match wristbands to pick up and drop off their children. This gives parents and guardians the ability to get what they need without feeling rushed.
Several vendors will also be at the event, offering everything from books to snacks, Moe said. Rhinestone Rhonda will also be on hand with The Dickinson Book Corral.
He seems to have grown up, Kilwein said. I enjoy browsing the sellers because they increase every year.
Locations and instructions for donation drop-off sites, as well as other details, can be found at www.letsswapnd.com.
Ashley Koffler is a native of Killdeer, North Dakota, and a graduate of Dickinson State University with a bachelor's degree in writing and minors in journalism and psychology. Formerly working in community affairs for the Roosevelt Custer Area Development Council, his reporting focuses on Dickinson city government, community features, business and agriculture, among others.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thedickinsonpress.com/lifestyle/dickinsons-lets-swap-event-promises-community-unity-and-clothing-relief
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Dickinson's 'Let's Swap' event promises community unity and clothing relief – The Dickinson Press
- AWS and NVIDIA Expand Collaboration to Advance Generative AI Innovation
- Putin talks about Navalnya's election victory
- Is Donald Trump about to go bankrupt?
- Daily HELOC Interest Rates March 18, 2024
- Table tennis reaches new heights
- Massachusetts' warm winter brings earlier allergy season
- Shock and confusion as Türkiye seizes homes of earthquake survivors
- China hails Putin's election victory despite Western protests
- Judge allows 'access to Hollywood evidence' in Trump trial
- England fans are convinced the away jersey is a new 'blue and black dress' optical illusion as they can't decide what color it is
- Walmart Canada Celebrates 30 Years of Offering Canadians Everyday Low Prices