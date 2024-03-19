She will never forget prom night. Now she helps others experience magic.





CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Alexis Tucker is asking for the community's help to provide prom dresses to girls who may not be able to afford them. The Chesterfield native is organizing a prom dress drive for students at Thomas Jefferson High School. She said she remembered her prom night and her dress and wanted to create that same special moment for the students. “A lot of young girls weren't even going to prom this year because they couldn't find a dress,” she said. “I grew up in a family with a single mom, and she worked hard to make sure I had the most casual dresses and I just want to make sure other girls feel beautiful too , even if they can't afford it.” Although the drive's goal is 30 dresses, Tucker said she hopes to get more in order to help as many girls as possible. WTVR “I know a lot of people our age or older have dresses that they sit on without even using them, so I thought you might as well try to give back in some way ” Tucker said. Since prom is only a few weeks away, Tucker said the idea was close to her heart and it was something she thought she should do now. “I was going to wait until next year to do it, but God doesn’t require perfection, He just needs you to be obedient,” she said. “So I figured even if it wasn’t perfect, even if I couldn’t get 70 to 100 dresses, I could get something.” In addition to collecting dresses, she also collects accessories of all colors, shapes and sizes. WTVR “I don't want them to feel like they're missing out on anything, so I really want it to be a complete experience for them, which is why we don't just accept dresses, but if you have any shoes, jewelry, handbags, we'll take literally anything,” she said. “I just want to make sure they feel good that night too, because it's one of the most important parts of high school…so we're going to keep moving forward and make sure we provide them with that that they need. “. Donations can be dropped off at 9710 Midlothian Turnpike from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. until March 26. Do you know of any good news happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team. EAT IT, news and interviews from VIRGINIA restaurants

