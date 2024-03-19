Myron Syverson – Stevens County Times





Graveside services for Myron Syverson of Morris, MN will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at Summit Cemetery in Morris, with Rev. Chris Richards officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m., with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at Pedersen Funeral Home in Morris. Myron Odell Syverson was born July 17, 1934 to Otto and Emma. Myron was the second of seven children; he had four brothers and two sisters. He grew up in Morris, Minnesota, and graduated from Morris High School in 1952, where he enjoyed playing basketball and doing long projects.–lasting friendships. After graduating from high school, Myron enlisted in the Navy and was stationed in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Returning home to Morris, Myron began working for John Palmer at Palmers Clothing. A few years later, he met Marilyn Johnson and they were married on April 27, 1963. In 1975, after working for John for eighteen years, Myron partnered with Clint Smith and together they purchased the men's clothing store . Myron then became the sole owner of Palmers until it closed in 1995. Myron and Marilyn had two children, Randy and Jodi, and raised their family in Morris. They enjoyed attending their children's sporting events and many trips to their beloved cabin in Park Rapids. Boating, building bonfires, fishing, swimming, and bouncing from lake to lake visiting friends were what they cherished most. Myron was well known in the community for several reasons. He was a member of the American Legion and played in a men's golf league as well as a bowling league. He definitely looked like he owned a men's clothing store and was arguably one of the best dressed men in town. People lined up for his famous President's Sale, but it was even more common to see people come just to chat with Myron because he was known as one of the nicest, friendliest businessmen in town. Main Street. In 1985, after suffering a heart attack, Myron began walking for his daily exercise and he never stopped. Over the next 34 years, Morris residents could see Myron walking every street in town, but his favorite route was definitely following the bike path to Pomme de Terre Park, even braving the rain and walking bundling up and trudging through snowstorms. . He tried to walk five miles a day, and he waved to everyone he passed along the way, whether he knew them or not. Myron loved his family deeply and moved mountains for his children. He also had a soft spot for his three granddaughters. He will be remembered as her most patient, kind and caring friend, husband, father, grandfather and uncle. He was meticulous with every project, an extremely hard worker who rarely complained, and he always had a calm, friendly demeanor with a big smile that people loved. We will miss him very much. Myron passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at the Minnewaska Lutheran Home in Starbuck, MN. He was 89 years old. Myron is survived by his wife, Marilyn; daughter, Jodi; brother, Marvin (Diane); and his three granddaughters, Nicole, Briana and Teagan. Myron is preceded in death by his son, Randy; brothers Lester, Elroy and Lyle; sisters Lois Keil and Aloris Kolp; and parents Otto and Emma. Pedersen Funeral Home is handling arrangements for Myron. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.pedersenfh.com.

