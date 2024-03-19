Former SAWA fashion show chairs celebrated 30 years of fundraising with tales from the past





The Zodiac Room at Neiman Marcus Downtown has been the scene of legendary events. At the end, good old food Helene Corbitt reign supreme with souvenir recipes to Bobby runs playing the piano for Mr. Stanleyon the occasion of his father's 90th birthday, memories were recently shared at a luncheon held on Wednesday, February 21 in honor of the former Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Dallas Fashion show and lunch chairs. And what stories they had to tell, including how the Zodiac Room had been the birthplace of the fashion show and luncheon 30 years ago. Here is a report from the field: Traditions reigned as the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary luncheon honored old lunch chairs at Neiman Marcus downtown on Wednesday, beginning at the venue, the Zodiac, which was the site of the first gathering of organizers of the original luncheon 30 years ago. At the time, auxiliary president Anne Smith and founder of lunch Margot Perotrecruited Barbara Charlton And Betty Harlan to launch a new fundraising event. They immediately recruited a longtime Salvation Army supporter. Joanie Slaughter to serve as honorary president. No one remembers it, but perhaps the initial powerhouse lunch could have included Neiman Marcus' legendary chicken salad and orange mousse lunch. Fast forward to the recent gathering as CEO and Director of Neiman Marcus Tim Adair hosted a sit-down lunch in the Zodiac attended by many former presidents and underwriting chairs. They enjoyed the aforementioned Zodiac dish (including traditional chicken broth and popovers, of course) and were briefed on plans for this year's fashion show and luncheon, scheduled for Tuesday, May 7 at the Meyerson Symphony Center. The lunch was chaired by Kerry McStay. Nostalgia and references to tradition continue with SAWA 2024 Fashion Show and Luncheon Honorary president Shelle Thresholds recounting the many times Neiman Marcus has partnered with the Salvation Army, including numerous events at the downtown store, many of which took place during her multi-year tenure as vice president and Executive Director. A senior lunch guest recalled that Neiman Marcus was one of the few retailers to allow the Salvation Army to have volunteer bell ringers, collecting donations in front of the store, at a time when many shopping centers did not did not allow it. Tim remembers the thrill he felt as a child throwing coins into the ubiquitous red kettles at Christmas. It still feels good, to this day, he said. Fortunately, Red Kettle Campaign volunteers are always welcome at Neimans and there's no better place to talk fashion, said the 2024 Fashion Show Luncheon Chairman. Shannon Graham. Shannon and Auxiliary President Candace Winslow were joined by the North Texas Area Commander, Maj. Dawn McFarland. They recognized Katie Kingwho will receive the Margot Perot Service Award and updated guests, including Jennifer Dix, Laura Downing, Susan Farris, Patti Flowers, Kimber Hartmann, Susan Hayner, Kim Hext, Ellen McStay, Kim Quinn, Carole Seay And Lisa Singleton. For lunch tickets or more information, please visit sawadallas.org. * Photo provided by Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Dallas

