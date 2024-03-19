Wedding guest accidentally shows up wearing the same dress as the bridesmaids





A marriage The guest recounted her embarrassment after accidentally wearing the same dress as the bridesmaids. In a viral TikTok video, unlucky wedding guest Taylor Fogarty (@taylorfogartyy) shared on the platform that she showed up to the wedding accidentally wearing the exact same dress as the bridesmaids. The clip shows Fogarty donning a pale blue dress before lifting the camera to reveal a row of bridesmaids wearing the same. My Roman Empire is the time I showed up to a wedding in the same dress as the bridesmaids, she wrote in the superimposed text. In the caption, she added: The fact that this actually happened. However, it turns out Fogarty wasn't alone in her experience, as many revealed in the comments that they'd had similar stories, with one person writing: This happened to me too! Same color of blue too!!!!!! This happened to me once but I was the [plus one] and had never met the bride or groom before, another person shared. It was so embarrassing. Oh my god, I thought it was just me, someone added. I showed up in the exact same color and dress to my cousins' wedding. One bride recalled a similar twinning moment that happened at their wedding. This happened at my wedding, one person wrote. But luckily the girl was originally supposed to be bridesmaid, she just couldn't commit, so it worked out. Another bride explained how she tried to make sure this fashion mishap wouldn't happen at her wedding. I put the color my bridesmaids wear on my wedding website [and] to avoid, please, she wrote. But who knows if anyone will see it. Lizzie Post, podcast host Awesome label of the Emily Post Institute, also recommended this tactic, telling Marriages of Martha Stewart that this gives guests guidelines they can follow for the event. She noted: I think it's really nice when the couple chooses to post the bridal party colors on the wedding website. While there is no hard and fast rule prohibiting guests from wearing wedding colors or the same dress as the bridesmaids, it can be awkward if someone introduces themselves as a member of the wedding party while 'he is not. Post stressed that wedding guests shouldn't feel embarrassed if they accidentally wear the same color as the bridesmaids. If there is a concern, she suggests talking to the bride, just in case. If you end up corresponding with the bridal party, The knot says other guests likely won't be confused because the bridesmaids will be front and center with bouquets throughout the ceremony. Guests will likely be able to tell everyone apart and it won't take away from the ceremony as a whole.

