2024 NAACP Image Award Fashion Looks Good, Think About It All Week





If you thought last week's Oscars were the last bit of red carpet magic until the Met Gala in May, the 55th Annual NAACP Image Awards proved otherwise. The March 16 ceremony, which celebrates Black talent in the film, television and music industries, delivered a new round of lust-worthy fashion looks. Attended by esteemed (and impeccably dressed) Hollywood stars like Kerry Washington, Halle Bailey and Keke Palmer, it was a night the fashion world will be talking about all week. Green dresses seemed to be the main theme of the evening, as stars like Washington, Bailey and Sheryl Lee Ralph all showed up to the annual event, rocking various shades of bright colors (think olive, chartreuse and emerald). Then there was Palmer, whose black and white menswear-inspired ensemble stood out in the sea of ​​bright, lemony numbers. Meanwhile, Amanda Gorman and Octavia Spencer opted for timeless and elegant head-to-toe black outfits, dripping in light-reflecting sequins. Take a look at fashion moments from the 2024 NAACP Image Awards, held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. These fabulous outfits are sure to hold you over until the next big Hollywood red carpet. Kéké Palmer Unique Nicole/WireImage/Getty Images Palmer wore a smart suit and bow tie courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana. Kerry Washington Unique Nicole/WireImage/Getty Images THE Scandal The actor stunned in an olive green Vivienne Westwood dress with a dramatic floor-sweeping train. Quinta Brunson Unique Nicole/WireImage/Getty Images Skipping the high-shine jewelry, Brunson let her white Naeem Khan number take center stage. Halle Bailey Unique Nicole/WireImage/Getty Images The Hollywood sweetheart opted for a statement emerald green dress by Nicole + Felicia Couture. Amanda Gorman Unique Nicole/WireImage/Getty Images Gorman brought the glamor in a flowy black sequin dress. Sheryl Lee Ralph Unique Nicole/WireImage/Getty Images Ralph's vibrant chartreuse one-shoulder dress by Georges Hobeik was a real treat for the eyes. Yara Shahidi Variety/Variety/Getty Images Shahidi looked incredibly cool (and a little edgy) in a black dress from the Ferragamo Spring/Summer 2024 collection, which featured a vinyl bodice and pleated skirt. Taraji P Henson Unique Nicole/WireImage/Getty Images The color purple actor went into full spring mode in her sunny yellow Del Core number, which featured a sculptural corset. Second day Unique Nicole/WireImage/Getty Images Performing at the event, Day stood out in her rich, shimmering blue Naeem Khan gown and complementing feather boa. Danielle Brooks Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images Entertainment Gold Brooks bracelets amped up her otherwise understated and form-fitting LBD. Octavia Spencer Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic/Getty Images Instead of a dress, Spencer wore a shimmering black suit and coordinating accents. (Keep up to date) Become a style insider Join Zoe Reports' exclusive email list for the latest trends, shopping guides, celebrity style and more. Subscribe to our newsletter >

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thezoereport.com/culture/2024-naacp-image-awards-fashion-looks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos