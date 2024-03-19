Regent Row revolutionizes fashion for plus-size men





Regent Row presents a revolutionary collection designed for tall men, marking a significant shift towards inclusivity and comfort in men's fashion. The Industry Giants Behind the New Plus-Size Men's Fashion Brand LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — In November 2023, Regent's Row launched a revolutionary collection designed for plus-sized men, marking a significant shift towards inclusivity and comfort in men's fashion. Founded by industry veterans from Zappos and Walmart, Regent Row has quickly established itself as a beacon of innovation and style for men sizes XL to 6XL. The brand's commitment to high-quality, well-fitting, technologically advanced clothing sets new standards in a market hungry for premium options. “Regent Row was born out of a desire to serve a community of men traditionally overlooked by the fashion industry,” says Avneet Singh, founder of Regent Row. “Our goal is not just to dress tall men, but to give them confidence and style through clothing that truly fits and flatters them.” The brand's signature technology, a thermo-regulating fabric, ensures optimal comfort by adapting to the wearer's body. This innovation is present in products like the best-selling Black Technical polo shirtwhich is breathable, moisture-wicking, wrinkle-resistant and designed to keep the wearer cool and confident. Customer testimonials speak volumes about the impact of the brand. “Finding clothes that fit well and look good has always been a challenge,” shares one satisfied customer. “Regent Row changed that for me. Their clothes are not only comfortable, but they also boost my confidence with their stylish design.” Regent Row's commitment to body positivity and inclusiveness is evident in its use of models that reflect its diverse clientele, challenging conventional beauty standards and promoting a more inclusive representation of men's fashion. The brand has seen impressive sales growth, with its initial launch in Q4 2023 growing over 300% month-on-month, demonstrating strong market demand for high-quality, inclusive menswear. Men big and tall The market represents a $10 billion opportunity that is growing 2x faster than traditional sizes. Looking ahead, Regent Row plans to launch an affordable casual clothing line, continuing to innovate and expand its offerings. Regent Row invites everyone to join its revolution towards more inclusiveness and style in the Big & Tall market. About Regent Row

Regent Row is a menswear brand reshaping the landscape when it comes to inclusive sizing. Regent Rows' mission is to fill the gap in the market with high-quality, stylish and technologically advanced clothing options for men sizes XL to 6XL. Regent Row is committed to inclusivity, style and body positivity in fashion, allowing men to feel celebrated and confident in every item of clothing. Each item is made with premium fabrics designed to ensure unparalleled comfort and confidence. Join us to revolutionize men's fashion https://regent-row.com/

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://myfox8.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/696329892/regent-row-revolutionizes-fashion-for-plus-size-men The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos