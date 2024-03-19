African Students Association rocks the catwalk at its annual fashion showcase





By Jamie Barrett | Journalist Baylor's African Students Association held its annual Africa Showcase Saturday evening at the Cashion Academic Center. The showcase was a representation of African culture on campus and included a fashion show, traditional African cuisine, a DJ and competitions among guests. Africa has used fashion as a way for students and guests to represent their culture on and off the catwalk by dressing in their traditional formal wear. The clothes modeled were all creations of African artists, ranging from professional business owners to high school students with a passion for crochet. All models were students specifically chosen by the artists. Chisom Onyia, principal secretary and secretary of the ASA, San Diego, Calif., said her favorite part of the event was the presentation of various African cultures that may not be as well known. “My favorite thing about the fashion show is that we can showcase so many different cultures,” Onyia said. “Often, African culture resembles Nigerian culture, but [guests] We are able to see mixtures of so many different cultures. Different African flags lined each seat. The event's hosts – Oghenetega Ogboru, Heartland senior and ASA president, and Diuto Enyeribe, Frisco senior and ASA vice president – ​​said they made sure to represent all African countries at the event. They constantly shouted them out and allowed guests to talk about their country and culture to help educate the attendees. The event highlighted a feeling of community. From best-dressed competitions to technical difficulties that the hosts masked with jokes, the event creatively showcased different African cultures. The welcoming atmosphere allowed non-African guests to experience and learn about cultures they may not have been familiar with on campus. Emmanuel Olagunju, Brooklyn, New York director and treasurer of the ASA, said events like Africa are very important to educate people from different cultures. “It’s important to surround yourself with different cultures and immerse yourself in this new knowledge,” Olangunju said.

