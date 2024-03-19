Fashion retailer Aritzia moves into Legacy Wests' former Neighborhood Goods space





Popular Vancouver-based fashion retailer Aritzia is opening its third store in the market this summer, giving Planos Legacy West a big boost in women's fashion. Legacy Wests shopping and dining strip Windrose Avenue lost its two biggest retailers last year: new department store concept Neighborhood Goods in December and high-end home goods retailer Frontgate in September. Neighborhood Goods abruptly went bankrupt and closed all four of its stores, including Legacy West, which was the first. Frontgate has moved to a smaller store in its new format in Dallas Preston Royal Village. The addition of Aritzia rounds out the women's fashion selection at Legacy West, which has amassed an impressive roster of stores and restaurants surrounded by offices and apartments since the $3 billion mixed-use development opened in 2017 . D-FW Retail News The latest information on store openings, closings and trends in D-FW. Aritzia claims to sell everyday luxury with exclusive brands designed in-house. It has an interesting history that began as a department within a Canadian department store. The first Aritzia store opened in 1984 in a Vancouver shopping center. It is known for its Canadian-made Super down jackets and Effortless Pant pants that go with everything. He is also known in the fashion industry for excelling on social media, with new designs spreading quickly through influencers. Aritzia's first local store opened at NorthPark Center in 2019 and the second at Southlake Town Square in 2023. Shoppers lined up to pay at the Aritzia store at NorthPark Center on a recent Black Friday. (Ben Torres / Special Contributor) The departure of Neighborhood Goods was part of an intentional remerchandising plan, a Legacy West spokeswoman said in an email. We are thrilled to welcome the popular retail brand to Legacy West. Neighborhood products have failed to attract shoppers in recent years as more retailers have added emerging brands to their offerings. When it opened in 2018 in a flagship location, Neighborhood Goods presented itself as a new department store. She rented small spaces on a short-term basis to mostly digitally native brands and her employees sold out the entire store. After opening four stores, Neighborhood Goods closed its doors with little explanation. The brand was founded by CEO Matt Alexander and Mark Masinter, President of Global Retail at Newmark Retail Services. Masinter was instrumental in leasing Legacy West. Frontgates' decision to vacate its 22,000 square feet was mutual, the Legacy West spokeswoman said, and frees up space to accommodate brands that want to set up shop at Legacy West. Related: Legacy Wests luxury coup continues in Plano with openings of Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co. Demand has been very robust, so we intend to market the space, the Legacy West spokeswoman said. In the meantime, the vacant storefront has been transformed into a public space hosting ongoing events like its Legacy North Pole holiday attraction. The women's fashion selection has evolved to include Free People, Madewell, J.Crew, Johnny Was, Coach, Tommy Bahama and Levis. High-end and luxury stores that sell women's clothing and accessories include Golden Goose and Paige. Sportswear is well represented with Vuori, Lululemon, Fabletics, Nike and Albion Fit, which also specializes in swimwear. Legacy West added luxury accessories and jewelry to the mix in 2021 with Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Tory Burch, Chanel Beauty and Tiffany & Co. One of only two David Yurman boutiques in the market is in Legacy West. Fabric and craft retailer Joann has filed for bankruptcy Sportswear retailer Outdoor Voices abruptly closes stores to focus on e-commerce X: @MariaHalkias Looking for greater retail coverage? Click here to read all the retail news and updates. Click here to subscribe to D-FW Retail and other Dallas Morning News newsletters.

