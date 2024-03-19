Gen Zers Lose 4 Dress Sizes and Gain 50 Pounds Thanks to Pilates





An Australian woman who dropped four dress sizes and lost around 50 pounds looks so unrecognizable she is often accused of having undergone facial reconstruction. “People from high school pass me and no one knows who I am when I say hello to them,” Chloé Boull, 23, told SWNS. “I remember my grandmother saying, 'You're simply unrecognizable, Chloe.'” The content creator and part-time childminder from Brisbane began struggling with her weight and binge eating when she got her first job, in a bakery, when she was a teenager. She grew up in a single-parent household believing that food was scarce, so she was “excited” about the new choices “available” to her when she reached adolescence. Boull stocked up on pastries and pies at work, and slowly the weight increased. She weighed 194 pounds and wore a size 16 at age 15. “I didn’t understand what was happening,” Boull recalls. “I didn’t really want to be beautiful.” Chloé Boull, 23, began struggling with her weight and overeating when she got her first job, in a bakery, when she was a teenager. Chloé Boull / SWNS Boull stocked up on pastries and pies at work, and slowly the weight increased. She weighed 194 pounds and wore a size 16 at age 15. Chloé Boull / SWNS Gen Zers have embarked on an unhealthy cycle of binge eating followed by a restrictive diet for four years. She decided she wanted to lose weight as she approached her 18th birthday. Her goal “was to get as nauseous as possible at the gym and not want to eat dinner.” Boull managed to lose weight, but she thought she would never escape the “toxic cycle” of binge eating and restriction. “I tried all the Keto diets and fasting,” she shared. “I’ll be consistent for three to four weeks and then come back.” Boull finally realized in May 2023 that her relationship with food and her body was unhealthy, and she threw out all the scales in her house and started eating intuitively based on hunger cues. “I used to step on the scale every day, and if I hadn't lost weight, I would feel like a failure,” she lamented. Boull finally realized in May 2023 that her relationship with food and her body was unhealthy, and she threw out all the scales in her house and started eating intuitively based on hunger cues. Chloé Boull / SWNS She now wears a size 8 and estimates she weighs about 143 pounds. Chloé Boull / SWNS She now wears a size 8 and estimates she weighs about 143 pounds. Boull said her family had noticed a massive transformation in her physically and mentally and that her partner, Jovahn, 25, a cook, had been “very supportive”. Her face has also changed dramatically over the years, which she says is due to her lifestyle adjustments and Gua Sha, a Chinese healing method aimed at improving circulation. “Internet users accused me of having undergone facial reconstruction. It never bothered me,” Boull noted. “I feel strong now. I absolutely love myself. She also practices meditation and five to six times a week takes a 5 a.m. reformer Pilates class, a low-impact core workout. “Exercise is now a celebration of what my body can do rather than a punishment,” she exclaimed. “I feel alive.” Now she loves to exercise. Chloé Boull / SWNS “I feel strong now. I absolutely love myself,” Boull said. Chloé Boull / SWNS Before Boull's transformation Weight: 194 pounds Size: 14/16 Breakfast: three bowls of cereal / four pieces of toast with Nutella Lunch: Pie or sausage roll Dinner: Fast food like Taco Bell After Boull's transformation Weight: 143 pounds Size: 8 Breakfast: Blueberry Protein Oatmeal Lunch: Vegetable chicken salads Dinner: Taco bowl / vegetarian lasagna

