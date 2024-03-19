Several area schools collaborate on dress and prom outfit collection event | News, Sports, Jobs





A few local school districts are teaming up to host the second annual prom dress and dress drive during the coming month.

Schools involved include Clymer, Panama, Westfield, Sherman, Falconer, Chautauqua Lake and possibly also Frewsburg and Southwestern. All applicable districts manage the collection through their student councils or national honor societies. Amber Brunco, Clymer Student Council advisor, said the event started last year after Helen Keefe, a teacher from Panama, contacted her. “Helen Keefe from Panama contacted me and asked if I would like to partner with her last year if we could use the Methodist Church of Panama,” Brunco ​​said. “Clymer donated about 100 dresses and had many students participate.” With this year's event involving multiple schools, the collection is expected to be much larger and include more prom items than just dresses. Prom dresses, men's clothing, evening shoes, jewelry and hair accessories are all collected. Each of the five participating schools have begun accepting donations and will continue collecting through April 26. The collection will take place on two separate weekends, April 20 and 27, at the Panama Methodist Church — 22 East Main Street, Panama — from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Last year's event was announced in the Clymer and Panama schools' morning announcements and on their respective websites. Students and community members were invited to bring dresses to donate, and Brunco ​​said one student's grandmother brought a lot of discounted dresses she purchased at BonTon while the The company was going bankrupt. Brunco ​​and Keefe also posted the event on Facebook, and Brunco ​​added that with help from other school districts, she hopes to get a wide variety of dresses and costumes this year. To donate, Brunco ​​said items can be brought to any of the five schools' main offices, saying Frewsburg and Southwestern were contacted to participate, but she and Keefe were not given a donation. response and that the articles would be brought to the right advisors. “The donations will be distributed to students who cannot afford a prom dress that costs $600 or $700,” Brunco ​​said. “That way they can get it for free.” There is also a dress exchange option, so someone can bring in a dress to donate and exchange it for a new one. Although the event is aimed at students who may not necessarily be able to afford prom clothes, Brunco ​​emphasized that the event is open to all students. Many new items will be available, including new makeup, giving students the opportunity to save and a variety of choices. “It’s not just about this year’s styles,” Brunco ​​said. “The donated items will also be from past years, so multiple styles will be available and students will not be limited to the styles in store this season.” This is a free event for all students, and staff and students will be at Panama Methodist Church both weekends of the event to help choose and try on items and accessories. Brunco ​​thanked Keefe for instigating the event. “It’s really Helen Keefe’s idea, and she’s the originator of a lot of ideas that I use in my classroom,” Brunco ​​said. “Everyone is invited to participate in this event. » Today's latest news and more in your inbox A state lawmaker is proposing direct state aid to local governments to clean up PFAS. PFAS, or by-…

