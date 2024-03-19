



Long Live Love ! It's wedding season! This wedding season feels extra special to me…because it’s also the season when I marry my love and celebrate our new beginning as a family. There's really nothing I love more than a wedding if I'm honest. There is something so moving, so rejuvenating and so invigorating for me every time I attend a wedding, whether it is for a close friend, a family member or even someone I know at hardly (yes, I was invited into this scenario). …more than once!) I always cry real tears during the ceremony, laugh with every bridesmaid or best man during their speech, and cut a rug on the dance floor no matter what. I LOVE celebrating love. I also think it’s so much fun to dress up for the occasion! Dressing for wedding guests can be tricky, depending on the dress code and venue. For example, the dress prompt for my own wedding is “Cocktails in the Garden”: cocktail attire, but outdoors. I wanted to make it very clear that people need to consider grass when dressing! Today I thought I'd share some of my favorite wedding guest dresses, for those of you shopping for upcoming events. Let me know which ones are your personal favorites! Spring and summer wedding guest dresses Aara silk dress $328 I fell in love with this vintage-inspired silk dress. I love the neckline and how it can easily be dressed up with heels and a feather bag, or dressed down with a strappy flat sandal for a beach wedding. Iris dress $278 I think it's such a fun garden vibe and would be a perfect guest dress for MY wedding, so I had to post it! Balsa Dress $79 You would never know that this gorgeous Maxi Dress costs less than $100! Adam Java Sleeveless Ruched Jersey Midi Dress $562.50 The color of this dress is stunning and it is currently on a major sale. Visconti – Printed maxi dress with ruffles $1,250 Double J is one of my favorite designers. It's more expensive, but the pieces are timeless and you can wear them for decades, through every phase of life. Eliana dress in cotton and silk $250 I imagine this dress with a statement red lip and a bold earring! Cascade silk maxi dress $239.99 I LOVE this simple, flattering dress for a more casual wedding! Gardenia Asymmetric Short-Sleeve Knit Dress with Guipure Hem $3,290 Red is having its moment of glory, and for a little splurge, you can't find better than this dress! I love the asymmetrical hem and the lace! Delora Le Parisien Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress $495 Turn heads all night long with this modern number from Alice + Olivia. Feather and beaded midi dress $1,895 If I went to a black tie wedding this summer, I would wear this. Period. Pleated dress with floral print and jacket sleeves $770 If you prefer a more covered-up look for a dressy wedding, you can't go wrong with this beautiful coral floral design. Avaline dress $385 I've purchased so many MISA dresses over the years for special occasions, and they always fit me perfectly. The fit is flattering and the designs are so luxurious and special. Ruched Waist V-Neck Jumpsuit $215 Norma Kamali understands fit better than anyone, so if you're a jumpsuit girl, you should probably try this one! Liesel dress $250 This dress makes a statement at a great price. Ruffled mid-length dress $24 This dress is so flattering and comes in multiple colorways, as well as extended sizes. Vikki dress $79 I love the color, style and price of this dress! Belted backless midi dress $30 I love the bold color of this inexpensive dress. Photographs by Julia's Day | Copyright 2024 Happily Eva After, Inc. All rights reserved. Buy the publication…



