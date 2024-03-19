Big Biba: a glimpse into the famous London fashion store of the 1970s





My God, it's boring, said interior designer Steven Thomas of Britain's retail landscape in 2024. As the creative force behind the look of the hugely popular 1970s London fashion store Big Biba, Thomas knows a thing or two about engineering enthusiasm.

Big Biba, a bold 20,000-square-foot destination designed by fashion illustrator Barbara Hulanicki and her former husband, marketing director Stephen Fitz-Simon, was designed with a level of detail usually reserved for high-end concept stores. Opened in September 1973, it was the fourth and final outpost of the then-iconic brand. This seven-story Art Deco department store on London's trendy Kensington High Street featured an Andy Warhol-inspired soup stand, a rooftop garden with real flamingos and penguins, and a very popular with celebrities, the Rainbow Room.

Because the Rainbow Room looked like it did, it didn't take long for the glitter to stick to it; it was definitely a place where you could be seen dining, Thomas recalled in an interview with CNN. Originally designed by architect Marcel Hennequet in 1933 and named after its multi-colored ceiling (the dining room was otherwise made up of white tablecloths and faux plants), it became a favorite venue, he said. -He suggests. David Bowie, Mick Jagger, Bryan Ferry all came.

Fitz employed a friend's son who had an extraordinary talent for hitting on people, like Ian Dury and the Blockheads, Thomas continued, recalling the unofficial booker. He had the New York Dolls play when they arrived, another coup. They went on a vandalized tour of the first floor, shoplifting all the women's clothing.

These stories and many more are all explored in Welcome to Big Biba, Thomas's gilded monograph on the company reissued this month to celebrate the brand's 60th anniversary. This book is a testament to creative freedom, Hulanicki, now 87, writes in the foreword, reflecting on her legacy. You can do anything as long as you learn how to wear a suit. Of course, your secret will be that the costume is lined with gold lam.

The Biba story began in May 1964 when Hulanicki and Fitz-Simon began running Bibas Postal Boutique, a mail order store selling limited inventory. Singer Annie Lennox described the venture as paving the way for those of us living in provincial areas where we felt like we were dying of gloom.

Inspired by decadent styles of yesteryear, albeit with dramatically cropped hemlines in earthy or muted colors like olive, rust and bruised purple, Bibas items have certainly struck a chord with younger female shoppers, and the brand rode the wave of what Thomas described as the first burst of teenage energy and financial availability.

Biba democratized fashion, explains Martin Pel, author of The Biba Years 1963-1975 and curator of a new exhibition at London Fashion and Textile Museum, in an email. This expression is often overused among designers of the 1960s, notably Mary Quant. Quants clothing, although young, was expensive. Biba was inexpensive, well designed, good quality and cutting edge.

By September 1964, Hulanicki and Fitz-Simon had opened their first physical store in a former pharmacy, moving the business to larger premises twice during the 1960s. In 1966, the brand's second store on Kensington Church Street, where Vogue editor Anna Wintour did a stint as a Saturday girl, has been described by Vanity Fair magazine as London's most exotic boutique. and in the early 1970s a boutique was launched in New York's Bergdorf Goodman department store.

Interior designer Thomas had previously designed Hulanicki and Fitz-Simons' home as well as the third Biba store in 1968 before being approached about the iconic seven-level store. Fitz offered me two floors (of Big Biba) but I wanted it all, he recalls of his initial involvement. A moment of total madness, considering that Tim (Whitmore, his creative partner) and I were former painting students working in my room. It was an extraordinary act of bravery on their part to give us the contract, it wouldn't happen today.

Storing Big Bibas seven stories high was both daunting and invigorating, Thomas said, explaining that he and Whitmore worked closely with Hulanicki throughout. Biba was always a reflection of Barbara's life, he noted, so because Barbara had a child, we of course had a children's floor, with Disney World-inspired decor, a carousel ride and a Miniature children's cafe with mushroom-shaped seats. On Saturdays, an actor visited and read stories and a nursery, a revolutionary concept in fashion retail today, let alone 50 years ago, which allowed parents to explore the other floors.

A maternity section and an area for 11-13 year olds were equally modern for the time, as was the introduction of shared changing rooms although true to the times, many customers would have changed in the very middle of the store.

Elsewhere, men's fashion takes over the third floor, complete with a centerpiece space for discreetly purchasing more sensual pieces. Biba brand housewares were upstairs. While each floor had its own theme (the maternity ward, for example, was outfitted with oversized furniture, inspired by Ken Russell's 1971 musical The Boyfriend), much of the store was furnished in the distinctive black and gold color scheme. by Bibas, with mirrored lighting fixtures, ostrich feathers. and leopard print elements.

While Wintours' life as a saleswoman was short-lived, the staff at Big Bibas played a vital role in the experience Thomas remembers. They loved working there, it was their club, he said. And if a (customer) bought a Biba poster and stuck it on her wall, she felt part of the club. It was truly the theater of retail.

It was an unfailing success. When the store opened its legendary roof gardens in 1974, they were greeted with a party described in the British press as an entrance into a movie set of rather gleeful moral depravity. Shoppers from all over the country, and even the world, gathered at the store to embrace the zeitgeist. According to Hulanicki, during its two years of existence, Big Biba was the second largest tourist attraction in the British capital after the Tower of London, with Buckingham Palace being the third.

But Bibas' success was short-lived. In 1969, the independent company sold the majority of its shares to another British fashion brand, Dorothy Perkins, which, in August 1973 (a month before Big Biba opened), was then bought by a property development company called British Land. The high cost of keeping the store open and the faltering British economy of the mid-1970s forced the new owners to close the stores on the third and fourth floors in March 1975, and the rest of the store followed in September amid nationwide housing crisis. .

However, six decades later, Bibas' legacy endures longer than his footprint on the high street. His inexpensive but well-made clothes are still coveted today, with vintage designs sometimes selling for hundreds of dollars. As Pel pointed out, Biba clothing is a lesson for consumers and retailers today: cheap fashion doesn't have to be disposable.