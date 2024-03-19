Fashion
What would happen if fashion was taxed like cigarettes?
Regulation can often move at a glacial pace, but France's push to impose heavy penalties on fast fashion products has moved through the early stages of the legislative process as quickly as a Shein fall.
The bill, which would impose heavy surcharges on fashion products based on their environmental impact, was unanimously passed at first reading in the National Assembly last week and will now be sent to the Senate before it can become law.
France's move is the latest in a series of new regulations targeting the fashion industry, as climate-minded policymakers seek to tackle waste, pollution and labor abuses in the chain supply of the sector.
Although fashion is chronically underregulated, growing awareness of the industry's environmental impact has attracted increasing attention in recent years. The rapid growth of disruptive ultra-fast fashion brands led by China's Shein has also helped propel the topic onto the political agenda.
But the French proposal significantly raises the stakes for the industry compared to other efforts, with penalties that could reach 10 ($10.90) per item by 2030.
If adopted, this text would place fast fashion in a category alongside products like tobacco, subject to a sin tax supposedly so high that it would discourage consumption. This additional cost could threaten the entire economic model of brands whose market is based on the sale of large volumes at unbeatable prices.
That makes many other regulations resemble a kindergarten sandbox, said Baptiste Carriere-Pradal, co-founder and principal of public affairs consultancy 2B Policy. Some companies could see their entire business model lost. These are not a few points of EBITDA, but an entire business model which has no importance in France.
What would Frances look like to crack down on fast fashion?
In its current form, the French bill would introduce a series of sanctions and restrictions targeting producers of low-cost, fast-moving clothing.
From next year, products would be subject to a hefty fee of up to $5 each linked to their environmental impact. This amount could reach 10 per product by 2030, although it would be limited to no more than 50% of an item's price.
Fashion companies that flood the market with rapidly changing product assortments would also be banned from advertising in France. And companies would be required to provide information about the impact of their products at the point of sale and encourage reuse and repair.
Meanwhile, funds generated by the new system would be used to subsidize companies working to improve the industry's environmental footprint.
Although the bill is billed as a green initiative, designed to reduce excessive consumption and penalize products that harm the environment, it also aims to curb the influence of disruptive foreign ultra-fashion companies like Shein and protect brands and French industry. That helped him win broad support in the National Assembly at a time when broader climate measures face growing resistance on the grounds that they threaten domestic industry.
What is unprecedented is that, from the far right to the far left, they all said yes, Carrière-Pradal said during last week's vote.
What counts as fast fashion?
The bill still has a way to go before becoming law and the details of its implementation still need to be worked out.
The big question this raises is what is fast fashion?
Shein says that while it has a large and rapidly changing product line, it only produces in small batches based on demand. The result, he says, is that very little of what the company makes goes unsold, making it much less wasteful than more traditional retailers.
France is in the process of finalizing its own criteria for evaluating the environmental performance of a product.
Companies' scores and the likelihood of their products being subject to heavy penalties could change significantly depending on how many products they bring to market each year, the length of their sales cycles, the types of materials used and prices. Whether materials and products are locally sourced will also factor into the equation.
This is a topic that has been hotly debated for years and remains controversial.
Under the French system as it currently exists, many of the world's biggest clothing brands, including H&M, Zara and makers of synthetic-intensive sportswear, would likely fare poorly.
The companies did not provide comment.
Who pays?
The political end of all this is dramatic: clothes in France will become more expensive.
The only impact of the proposed laws would be to deteriorate the purchasing power of French consumers, at a time when they are already feeling the impact of the cost of living crisis, Shein said in an emailed statement.
But it is precisely a question of changing consumption habits, believes Cécile Dsaunay, director of studies at the consultancy firm Futuribles. It's not poorer French consumers who are fueling the growth of the world's biggest fashion brands, but rather middle-class shoppers who are filling their wardrobes with products they may never wear.
The problem is not the lack of affordable clothing for the most vulnerable, but rather the overproduction of poor-quality clothing that ends up in wardrobes or even trash bins, Dsaunay said.
Whatever happens next, the bill's rapid passage puts the industry on notice. Regulators are targeting fast fashion and are ready to push for legislation that could change the shape of the industry. If France continues to advance where it is leading, others could follow.
This is definitely a game changer, Carrière-Pradal said.
