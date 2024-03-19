Where do the tallest players in the NCAA tournaments find clothes that fit them? It is not so simple

Sakima Walker hated wear pants designed for boys.

As the only daughter of four sons, she constantly heard how much she was like her older brother, how much they looked like twins despite their 3 year age gap. She didn't want the comparisons to extend to their outfits as well. But Walker was always tall for her age, she wore a size 9 in women's shoes in fifth grade and was 6 feet tall at the start of her sophomore year of high school, so you either had to wear pants like her brothers or don a ankle-exposing style that could be considered a fashion faux pas.

Walker, now a 6-foot-6 senior playing for No. 1 South Carolina, grew up to embrace the latter.

Even today, I love my high waters, she said. I learned to love my high water because I knew it was that good for me.

When Walker takes the court with the Gamecocks in the women's NCAA tournament, she stands out for her size, a natural advantage that can make the game look easy.

But players who stand inches taller than their tall teammates and competitors, who are already well above average, face a different challenge outside the gym: finding clothing to accommodate their exceptional height or extraordinary wingspan.

Just ask Alec Puffenberger, Purdue's associate director of equipment, responsible for ordering team apparel for Zach Edey, the 7-foot-4 center who is, literally and figuratively, one of the main reasons why the Boilermakers, top seed, are among the favorites. on the nets during the NCAA men's tournament.

With a Nike partnership that includes a $200,000 budget and an extensive size catalog that goes beyond anything found in a store, Puffenberger can primarily accommodate Edey by purchasing extra-large sweatshirts or travel suits in 4XLT (extra extra extra extra large tall). But ordering Edeys shoes in the field is complicated; options for size 20 feet are limited, even with a Nike deal.

For a time, Edey wore Zoom Rize 2s as they were the only style above a size 18 available in the team catalog. He tore them up quickly, broke the soles to the point the sneakers could be folded in half, and when Nike discontinued the shoe, Puffenberger had to get smart.

I bought three pairs on eBay, he said. Some of them were straight red. One was aqua and white so I had to send a few out to be painted black or white so it didn't look too crazy. Especially the red part. We can't do that here.

Most of the 68 programs that begin their March Madness journey on Selection Sunday cover their players with branded gear, from T-shirts and hoodies to parkas and polo shirts. Aaron Bradshaw, a 7-foot-1 freshman at Kentucky, said his wardrobe improved once he started playing college basketball. He remembers his closet containing a few pairs of sweatpants, shorts and a few white shirts before he joined the Wildcats.

The closet looks crazy now, he said. You would probably get lost in there.

Bradshaw's memories of his wardrobe before college are how many top-rated high school basketball recruits describe their current clothing options. Rising stars of future NCAA tournaments don't have equipment managers scouring eBay for abandoned sneakers or striking up college apparel partnerships to conjure up multiple pairs of Nike joggers in unheard-of sizes. These are the years of the NBA and WNBA, where a professional salary can help stock a wardrobe.

Very tall teenagers opt for oversized sweatshirts and rely on mom to work her magic when it comes to finding outfits. Trent Burns, a 7-foot-3 recruit committed to Missouri, and his mother Zel know well the difficulty of shopping in person.

He was 5-11 in fifth grade and was a match for Zel, who took him to department stores like Macys, Dillards, or Marshalls to look for extra small men's pants.

The challenge wasn't the style either. It was the financial aspect, because adult clothes are much more expensive. Adult shoes are much more expensive, Zel said.

These days, the four-star recruit from Houston's Good Vision Academy shops almost exclusively at American Tall, an online retailer that's also a staple in Walker and Bradshaw's closets because it caters to people who need longer sleeves and pant legs. It's the only place Burns can find pants with a 42-inch inseam and a waist measurement that fits her slimmer figure.

I'm slimmer, so big and tall things are always very wide and thick, and the waist is about 40 inches, Burns said. It's a little hard to fit into something like that without feeling like it's not my size.



Trent Burns, a 7-foot-3 high school junior in Missouri, shops almost exclusively at an online retailer that offers pants to fit his 42-inch inseam and slim figure. (Photo: Jamie Schwaberow / NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Aaron Bradshaw and his mother Shawndel were in the same boat not too long ago. So now they aspire to launch an affordable and stylish clothing line aimed at exceptionally tall people.

Walker, the South Carolina center, hopes to leverage her social following, which has up to 15,000 followers on Instagram, in a name, image and likeness partnership with Fashion Nova, the one of the few retailers selling trendy pieces like ripped jeans in plus sizes.

I want to show that big girls can find clothes that fit us there, she says.

Young, unnamed players grab the hoodies and sweatshirts their coaches hand out at practice and hope for the best.

Avery Gordon, a 6-6 Purdue commit in the Class of 2025, wore 2XL sweatpants as a young girl playing travel basketball because they were the right length, but they required some alterations. His mother, Kathy Gilstrap, narrowed the waist and tapered the wide legs so the sweats wouldn't swallow Gordon. She's making a few more adjustments to her daughter's clothes, and as the ball approaches, Gilstrap will have a new project. Gordon has her eye on a dark purple dress she saw online, but she's never found a long enough seamless dress.

If I just ordered her a ball gown off the shelf, it would be floor length for most girls, but it would probably fall to mid-calf for her, Gilstrap said. Well, you either have to order something special or have it custom made.

Semi-formal dresses for proms or Sweet 16 parties that are meant to fall above the knee also require additional fabric. When they're just a little too small, they limit their movements so much that Olivia Vukosa, a 6-5 recruit ranked No. 2 in the Class of 2026, coined a specific name for them: stand-up dresses.

Because I can't sit in it, she explained.

The tuxedo market isn't much better. While most high schoolers looking for a suit for prom have the option of renting, that's not in the cards for 7-footers like Trent Burns. He went shopping for tuxedos months before his prom in May and came back to Zel with an estimate for a simple black suit.

It was like a $500 minimum. It's not even suitable, Zel said. It's a nice costume, but I don't necessarily want to pay for it.

A custom suit made from premium fabrics for someone of Burns' height would cost between $1,800 and $2,000, according to Mike Moon, a fashion designer who has made five custom suits for Purdue star Edey. Moon is behind the costumes worn by former Purdue draft picks, team captains and coach Matt Painter.

Once a year, usually during the summer, Moon makes the trip from Argyle, Texas, to West Lafayette, Indiana, to transform the Boilermakers' movie theater into the male equivalent of a Build- workshop. A-Bear. It takes players' measurements and guides them in customizing every aspect of their suit, from the coat lining to the color of the buttonhole thread, then sends that information to a clothing factory that produces the clothes.

The waiting time for most customers is four weeks. Orders for Edey often run into problems because Moon has to respond. Are you sure ? emails in response to Edeys' measurements, or manufacturers realizing they don't have enough fabric to make 32-inch coat sleeves.

I seriously doubt I've ever had a round this long, Moon said.



Mike Moon, who is 5 feet 8 inches tall, fits Zach Edey for his suits and often receives perplexed questions in response when he submits Edey's measurements. (Photo courtesy of Moon)

Maybe one day, the clash of custom suits and high-water stories will be a funny memory for rookies and college players who could turn into NBA and WNBA stars with pre-cuts -flashy match. For now, they'll stick to their sweats and continue to look for sleeves that hit their wrists, jeans that cover their ankles, or a dress that can be worn standing up. And session.

(Illustration: John Bradford / Athleticism; (photos: David Berding, Jacob Kupferman / Getty Images)