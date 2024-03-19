Anne Hathaway wears a sparkly mini dress





Anne Hathaway looked incredible when she stepped out on the red carpet on March 16. The star, known for her many film roles, looked fantastic as ever while attending the premiere of her new film, The idea of ​​you, at the SXSW conference and festival at the Paramount Theater in Austin, Texas. Always one to bring glamorous looks to the red carpet, Anne chose a shimmering mini dress that made her the star of the show. Getty Images Wearing a design from French fashion house Patou, Anne's stunning dress featured lots of sparkling embellishments and she added a '60s touch by opting for wedge sandals. The 41-year-old actress also sported an absolutely stunning beauty look, wearing her signature brunette hair in waves and opting for natural makeup. Getty Images And of course, it wouldn't be a red carpet event without an outfit change! At the same event, Anne took the stage to give a talk with her co-star, Nicholas Galitzine, at the premiere. Wearing jeans for a more casual vibe, Anne paired it with a statement white top adorned with white feathers. Feather patterns have been hugely popular on dresses and tops over the past few seasons and Anne showed how to channel the trend perfectly. Daniel Boczarski//Getty Images The idea of ​​you is a adaptation of the novel by Robinne Lee. It follows Solne (Anne Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mother, who unexpectedly meets 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the lead singer of the boy band August Moon, one of the most popular boy bands on the planet. Streaming will begin on Amazon Prime on May 2. Related story

