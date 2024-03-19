Kim Kardashian's New Skims Ad Sparks Backlash





Kim Kardashian's new SKIMS menswear promotion is being criticized for a “missed opportunity” to support Women's History Month. The reality TV star shared the latest announcement for her fashion and shapewear business on Instagram on Monday. Featuring a selection of male college basketball stars, the campaign showcased the brand's upcoming menswear collection, including shorts, hoodies and sweatpants in neutral tones. Dubbed “SKIMS March All Stars,” the magazine's mock cover featured Duke's Blue Devils player Jared McCain, Kentucky Wildcats point guard Robert Dillingham and Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson, among other newcomers. Kim Kardashian attends the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History on November 6, 2023 in New York City. Kardashian announced a deal with the NBA in October, with reality…

Kim Kardashian attends the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History on November 6, 2023 in New York City. Kardashian announced a deal with the NBA in October, with the reality star designing underwear and loungewear for the men's and women's leagues.

“An unbeatable list of college basketball players own the Mens Terry Court, releasing Thursday, March 21 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET,” Kardashian wrote alongside the image, with the reel also featuring photos solo players. However, the ad sparked negative reactions. As March is Women's History Month, many users were unhappy with the lack of a campaign for female sports stars. “Should [have] been the female stars,” commented Shari L. Stevens. “It would have been a killing,” admitted Sami Doering. “Marketing person – fired. Should have gotten the girls instead. Everyone knows the girls. Sorry boys,” Erika said. “Kim please do the women’s NCAA too,” Mina wrote. “This was a missed opportunity to highlight women's basketball and during Women's History Month,” said @capricesun01. “Women's basketball is finally growing, but we need more women supporting women,” commented Zhitaya Burkley. Other users defended the spread, with Mandy Noaks writing: “This is literally for his men's line.” “These are men’s clothes, why would they ask women to model them,” Bakes said. “She will most likely have female athletes for women's clothing!!!!” “Men wear @skims too,” Juan commented. “In fact, it's smart to market to [men]given that Skims' audience is primarily female,” said @brolofo. “Kim, I swear you and your marketing team are amazing,” @kyliekcentral wrote. “I’m always so excited to see what’s coming because you never know.” News week contacted Kim Kardashian for comment via email. Kardashian announced her partnership with the NBA in October 2023, designing underwear and loungewear for the men's and women's basketball leagues. This means that a female version of the campaign is expected to launch in the near future. The 43-year-old struck a similar deal with Team USA ahead of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, creating a line of sports bras, vests, bib shorts, shirts and high-waisted briefs, all adorned with American flags and the Team USA brand. Uncommon knowledge Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground. Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

