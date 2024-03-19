Wildcats top both rankings to open intercollegiate Arizona Thunderbirds





TUCSON, Ariz. No. 11 Arizona Men's Golf capped the first day of the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate with first-place performances in the team and player rankings, with the Wildcats finishing the first two rounds at 8 under par and six shots behind ahead of second place. Senior Sam Sommerhauser who shot back-to-back rounds of 69, also holds first place at 6 under with a two-shot advantage over his teammate Tianyi Xiong . “We wanted to go out on our field and set the tone on Monday, and we accomplished that goal today,” said head coach Jim Anderson . “When you come first as a team and as an individual, you know it's a job well done. The great part about our group is they have the desire to be even better and get lower scores tomorrow. It is this competitive mindset that we will use in Tuesday's final round as we look to finish the event in championship mode. The Wildcats were two shots better in their morning round than they were in the afternoon, recording a team score of 5 under par in the first round. Arizona got two under 3 performances from Sommerhauser and Tiger Christensen Monday morning to lead the peloton. The team was particularly dominant on the longer holes at Tucson Country Club, as they made six birdies and an eagle on the course's par 5s. After entering the second round with a six-shot lead over New Mexico, Arizona extended its lead to six to finish the day at 8 under par. Sommerhauser's 3-under-par second round of the day tied for fourth-lowest round of the afternoon. The Cats have three golfers in the top five in the individual rankings, with Xiong two shots behind Sommerhauser in a tie for second and Christensen finishing three shots behind the leader in a tie for fourth. Arizona is part of a three-team field to break par in the first two rounds. To maintain the team's victory, the Wildcats will need to fend off exchanges in Tuesday's final round between Long Beach State and New Mexico, who are tied for second place at 2 under par.

