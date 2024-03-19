Why This Fashion Designer Holds On to a Gap Shirt and a Necklace With a Chipped Tooth





This hen is called Nina (top, center). I was visiting a friend last November in the Canary Islands, a place for hiking and forgetting about fashion, and the hen made friends with me. Everywhere I went, she would come and sit on my lap. My mother died in September; another reason I needed to log out urgently. Years ago she set up a pretty baby album (top, right). My parents, who divorced when I was very young, called me Apple. I was strawberry blonde and had huge red cheeks. My older brother, Philippe, and I were raised in Belgium partly by my conservative, but always supportive, maternal grandparents. For Y/Projects spring 2017 campaign (top left) [Martens, 40, has been the French brands creative director since 2013], we decided to shoot in Bruges with only my family and my childhood friends as models. I didn't expect my grandfather André Arnalsteen, who volunteered to fight in World War II at the age of 18, to say: Of course, with pleasure. My paternal grandfather, Michel Martens, was a mirror artist. He died a long time ago, but I this piece from him (below, right) in my Parisian apartment. In the 90s, my grandparents took me to see a retrospective of [the 15th-century Flemish painter] Hans Memling (bottom, center right). I remember being completely blown away by the colors of the canvas; the details you find in every square inch are ridiculous. We can see the velvet hairs.

The charms on this necklace (top left) all have little anecdotes. The heart came from my best friend, Annabel. One year, at his birthday party, we were dancing at 4 a.m. In my drunkenness, I placed her on the corner of the kitchen table, she chipped half of her front tooth. Luckily, I was dating a dentist at the time. For my 40th birthday last April, she gave me a golden heart-shaped locket with the top of the tooth stuck inside. About five years ago I read [the novelist Reinaldo Arenass 1992 autobiography] Before night falls (above, center left) and became obsessed. He grew up in rural Cuba in the 1940s and 1950s and eventually settled in New York. He died during the AIDS epidemic. Before that, he had led several rich lives, full of passion and love.

I hate snakes (top center), but I am fascinated by their beauty. This one [from Y/Projects spring 2024 collection] was 3D printed, then we painted it. Y/Project is a sneaky build; no one really knows how a piece of clothing stays in place, and the snake's movement suggests as much. [The Italian denim label] Diesel [where Martens has been the creative director since 2020] is the opposite because it is an active lifestyle brand; creativity relies more on the manipulation of fabrics. This Diesel Spring 2024 look (top, left) is made from cotton jersey bonded to polyester tulle. When a treatment is applied, the natural fibers dissolve the black part which burns but the synthetic fiber remains. It's about having fun and not being too precious. I bought this shirt (top, right) from a Gap in Atlanta when I was 16. I have relatives who live there. It was amazing for a little Belgian boy to suddenly find himself in American malls with a cheerleader cousin named Brittany. Since then, I have worn it every summer. This interview has been edited and condensed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/03/19/t-magazine/glenn-martens-y-project-diesel.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos