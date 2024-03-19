Connect with us

A fragrance for men inspired by aquatic aromas

A refreshing yet musky sensory adventure created by an iconic American brand

MIAMI , March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Perry Ellis International, Inc. (PEI) is pleased to announce the release of Original Penguin blue label, a new fragrance for men. This launch catapults the iconic American brand into a new era of fragrance, while remaining true to the brand's philosophy of “an Original Good Time.”