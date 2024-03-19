A fragrance for men inspired by aquatic aromas





A refreshing yet musky sensory adventure created by an iconic American brand MIAMI , March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Perry Ellis International, Inc. (PEI) is pleased to announce the release of Original Penguin blue label, a new fragrance for men. This launch catapults the iconic American brand into a new era of fragrance, while remaining true to the brand's philosophy of “an Original Good Time.” Blue Label has a vibrant and inviting aura to complement the accessibility and originality of the brand. Post this

Blue Label, the new perfume from Original Penguin.

Summarizing the playful look of the brand, blue label is a marine-inspired aromatic fragrance that is characterized by freshness, aspiration and dynamism. The balance of bright citrus and musk in the fragrance highlights a sense of contemporary masculinity and authenticity to appeal to Original Penguin's adventurous man. The brand's new fragrance comes in a glass bottle featuring fresh oceanic hues and the brand's beloved mascot, Pete the Penguin, attracting its fun and stylish audience. The aquatic bottle is accompanied by a box adorned with different shades of blue to reinforce the marine-inspired ambiance. “Original Penguin is what you wear for good times, and blue label is no exception,” says Oscar Felden ChurchPresident and CEO of Perry Ellis International, Inc. “This fragrance exudes a vibrant and inviting aura to complement the approachability and originality of the brand. After a long-awaited absence, Original Penguin perfumes make their exhilarating return, reinvented and rejuvenated for 2024.” Blue Label is available today in department stores, duty free shops and global e-commerce sites. For more information, visit www.originalpenguin.com and follow @originalpenguin on social media. About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc. is a leading designer, distributor and licensor of a wide range of high-quality clothing, accessories and fragrances for men and women. The men's formal wear and casual sportswear, golf wear, men's sportswear and women's sportswear collections are distributed through major retail networks. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, has a portfolio of nationally and internationally recognized brands, including: Perry Ellis, An Original Penguin by Munsingwear, Cubavera, Ben Hogan, Savane, Grand Slam, John Henry, Manhattan, Axist, Farah. Laundry by Shelli Segal and Rafaella. The company expands its brand roster by licensing third-party brands, including: Nike for swimwear, and Callaway, PGA TOUR and Jack Nicklaus for golf apparel and accessories. Additional information about the company is available at www.pery.com . SOURCE Perry Ellis International

