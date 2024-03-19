Pinup boys: Brooches are the awards season fashion trend set to define 2024

Gentlemen, it's time to pin.

Awards season is finally over and I'm thanking the stars, because I'm tired of typing Oppenheimer's name over and over again.

As a cheeky post-mortem on the awards, it's worth pointing out that, aside from the awards for artistic achievement, there are still fashion lessons to be learned from the seemingly endless November-March ceremony, which stretches from there Gotham Price until Oscars.

What are the sartorial takeaways this year?

Well, classic vintage was in; red was definitely not dead; flared pants have made a comeback – and it's great, because all the cropped pants showing too many socks made everyone look like Berlin hipsters…

The main thing to remember is: Look at Colman Domingo.

Seriously, watch it.

Gentlemen, it's time to become more like him.

However, one trend stood out and made me personally feel much better about one of my increasingly problematic obsessions.

Throughout awards season, but especially on Oscar nightan elegant trinket appeared.

It is a model that can be applied to both men and women, but it must be said that it has become very popular with boys this year, who have not hesitated to get in on the jewelry action and to move away from the conservative label of red. the rugs.

Because let's face it, generally speaking, men's fashion on the red carpet (apart from the MET Gala) doesn't always lend itself to a lot of fantasy.

I'm talking about the brooch.

Many stars were embellishing their old Hollywood glamor tuxedos with pins and badges, and as someone who rarely goes without an enamel pin on my blazer and jacket lapels, I felt for once less like a 15 year old overgrown with size who refused to wear childish things. things aside and looks more like an experienced fashion merchant.

OK, small column A, small column B.

While by no means a new trend, as Timothe Chalamet, Jared Leto, and Barry Keoghan have shown off their pin game over the years, pins offer that certain I don't know what it deserves to be the continuing fashion statement of 2024.

While I don't have the funds for the sparkly accessories and stunning stones you're about to see, this trend once again shows that even if you're not (yet) a brand ambassador , a personal touch based on a brooch can potentiate an otherwise traditional look.

Whether it's message pins, colorful reminders of another shade you wear, group badges, geeky enamel pins or even an ornate brooch from your grand jewelry box -mother's or a thrift store, a cardigan detail can go a long way.

Here are some of my favorite examples, which I hope will inspire you to spruce up your outfits.

Cillian Murphy

THE Best Actor Winner wore a custom gold brooch made by Hong Kong jewelry house Sauvereign, a pin said to have been inspired by the inner workings of the atomic bomb. Subtle, sophisticated, and a great example of method dressing (think pink outfits for Team Barbie, for example), this was one of the highlights of the Oscars pin set and showed that sometimes less is more when it comes to design.

Marc Ruffalo

THE Poor thingsThe scene-stealer wore this stunning floral brooch under her Artists4Ceasefire support pin, showing that fashion and political statements can coexist. Her silver brooch had three elegantly intertwined stems and it looked stunning. But he wasn't the only one to bring flowers this year…

Robert Downey Jr.

Iron Man for some, Rear Admiral Lewis Strauss for others, Robert Downey Jr. opted for an Amapola Tiffany & Co. brooch designed by Elsa Peretti which, like his Marvel co-star Mark Ruffalo, was a flower. Simpler however, a brooch in the shape of a rose which shone for its simplicity and for the fact that it was encrusted with diamonds.

Dear friend

The Rwandan-Scottish actor who everyone now knows as the new Doctor, Gatwa embellished his tuxedo with a Jean Schlumberger brooch from Tiffany & Co. Research indicates it contained 18-karat yellow gold and the center stone is a tanzanite which has a familiar shade of blue from the Tardis. I'm not sure what the brooch represents (flowers in a vase?), but it's pretty.

Teo Yoo

Past lives Star Teo Yoo wore a Cartier turtle brooch with a blue cabochon gemstone as the animal's shell. It looks like a pin salvaged from a beloved grandmother's jewelry stash; this was apparently a tribute to Yoo's late leopard tortoise, Momo, who died in 2023. Cute.

Ke Huy Quan

Last year he won Best Supporting Actor for Everything everywhere at the same timeHuy Quan sported a rather ornate brooch that looked like either an orgy of envelopes or perhaps the visual representation of an echo so a subtle callback to the multiverse shenanigans of WAPP.

Enzo Vogrincic

The libertine star of Snow Society (which gave off a sulky Blue Steel vibe on Oscar night) had a jeweled image of a mountain range, an obvious callback to the film's Andean setting. So, both a method of dressing up and a tribute to the film's real victims? Let's hope so.

Jeffrey Wright

Wrights Chaumet's eyelet brooch featured four small flowers. Not the most original design, but a careful reflection of the main man himself: refined, reliable and effortlessly stylish.

Colman Domingo

Awards season's fashion MVP had to do things differently, and he outdid everyone by putting this simple yet refined brooch on his bow tie. Genius.

Simu Liu

Brooches can also be functional and Liu, like Domingo, shook things up a bit by not choosing the lapel but using his pin as a clasp for his jacket. Elegant AND practical sequins. Well done, sir.

John Krasinski

An all-white suit accessorized with a star brooch. Well done, Krasinski. Sure, the lilac stone gives off Queen Elizabeth vibes, but it works.

And there you have it, you know what to do.

Be an idiot.