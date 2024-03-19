This Springy Anthropologie dress is almost 50% off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Anthropology is one of those places where you save up to splurge, because come on, who wouldn't I Want a new bohemian chic outfit that flatters while stunning? The brand is known for its ultra-unique styles that scream “free spirit,” as well as its distinct furniture and home decor collections; what makes Anthropology so unique This is how he combines this free and artistic style with a pinch of French elegance, a touch of preppy and a pinch of vintage. We are all in!

The furnishings and decor in the house are beautiful, but right now we're a little concerned about this long-sleeve midi dress. It's everything you hope for in a spring dress and more! It hits just above the ankle with an uneven strike. fringed hem, showcasing your shoes while keeping the tops of your legs covered (ideal for transitional times!). A button-down design and low scoop neckline make this a perfect outfit to wear with bold, layered jewelry.

Get the Sweetheart Long Sleeve Midi Dress For $100 (originally $178) at Anthropologie!

Lantern sleeves, long elastic cuffs and an elastic waist are just some of the other unique features of this dress, giving it a French countryside look. It can be worn off the shoulder for a more retro vibe if you want, so don't be afraid to mix up styles! The vertical striped pattern is versatile and just prominent enough to visually elongate the body – and therefore make it appear narrower – without distracting from the rest of your outfit. (They usually say that vertical stripes are flattering… this dress proves it!)

Related: This convertible duffel bag keeps your clothes from wrinkling

When you have a work trip coming up, you have a lot to think about: what to bring, who you'll see, what to wear, potential flight delays, the presentation you'll be giving, and about a million other things. A big stressor for many of us is the whole outfit scenario…we don't worry about what we're going to […]

This outfit can be worn all year round, but it is particularly suitable for spring; the flowy nature, loose fit, midi length and lightweight material signal spring. Total Easter brunch energy! It can be easily dressed up or down depending on the occasion, especially for outdoor gatherings. For a casual barbecue or picnic, try wearing this dress with a pair of white sneakers, a denim jacket and a crossbody bag. If you're attending a more formal event like a graduation, you'll want to wear it with heels and a cute bag!

On the opposite end of the spectrum, if an ultra-casual beach party is on your agenda, simply wear this dress with a pair of flip flops…hell, you might not even need flip flops – go get those bare feet in the sand! This is the warm weather outfit that will see you through both spring and summer.

Ok, so this dress is ultra-chic, versatile And flattering… but what’s the catch? The “catch” is that it usually costs close to $200. But right now, it's almost 50% off! You don’t need to ask… we’re obviously excited too!

See it: get it Sweetheart Long Sleeve Midi Dress For $100 (originally $178) at Anthropologie!

Not what you're looking for? Shop more of Anthropologie's best-selling styles here!

THANKS! You have successfully registered.