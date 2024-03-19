



11 Times Celebrities Wore or Re-Weared the Same Dress A celebrity wearing the same outfit as another star is traditionally considered gauche. These days, however, intentionally delving into archival fashion or simply donning an outfit that someone else wore earlier is commonplace. Here are 11 relatively recent examples that prove that not only is everything okay, but often chic to wear a previously worn look: 1. Here is Patina Miller at the 2013 Tony Awards: Here's Lala Kent in the same dress at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in 2023: Here's Tallulah Willis in the same dress at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party: Here's a side by side: 2. Here is Angelina Jolie at the 2004 Oscars: 3. Here is Cate Blanchett at the 2023 Oscars: 4. Here is Kelly Clarkson in the special Christmas at the Opry in 2023: This is Sarah Jessica Parker in the same dress at NYC Ballet's Fall 2023 Fashion Gala later that year: 5. Here is Olivia Wilde at the Met Gala 2023: 6. Here is Lady Gaga at the 2023 Oscars: 7. Here's Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars party: 8. Here's Beyoncé at the 2003 BET Awards: 9. Here's Elizabeth Banks at the 2004 Vanity Fair Oscars party: ten. Here's Rita Moreno at the 1962 Oscars: 11. Finally, here is Elizabeth Olsen at the Ingrid goes west premiere of the film in 2017: Who have we forgotten? Let us know in the comments of other times celebrities have donned the same look as another star or reprized their own!

