Dries Van Noten withdraws from the eponymous brand





The finale of the Fall Winter 2016/2017 men's collection in Paris Photo by Ann Valle courtesy of Dries Van Noten Until now, there is no official day of mourning in the fashion and luxury sector. However, on March 19th will surely resonate as much as February 19thMarch 18thFebruary 11thth and April 24th when, respectively, fashion lost Karl Lagerfeld of Chanel and Fendi, Azzedine Alaa, Alexander McQueen and Alber Elbaz (some followers of Phoebe Philo would even add December 22sd, the day in 2017 when it was confirmed that she was leaving Céline in this line-up.) While Dries van Noten is entirely part of the living, he announced via Instagram and in emails to the fashion press that he was withdrawing from the brand he had founded. in 1986. At a time when major fashion houses handpick celebrities and make decisions to hire creatives based on social media profiles and independent brands backed by deep pockets but lacking a point of view A seasoned creative and natural sense of design is germinating, the news is particularly stark for fans of Van Noten's unique vision. Fans and the industry took to social media with their sense of loss, a testament to the designers' stance. Portrait of designer Dries van Noten Photo by Pamela Berkovic courtesy of Dries Van Noten In a letter written “Dear Friends,” the humble creator expressed that he felt both sadness at leaving his role and joy at the newfound freedom that not producing four collections per year (two women, two men). While thanking his team, Van Noten said his men's Spring/Summer 2025 collection would be his last and that his studio team would design the women's Spring/Summer 2025 collection while the brand continued to search for his replacement. Although he refused to say how, the beloved Belgian designer, member of the infamous Antwerp Six, graduates of the Royal Belgian Academy of Fine Arts, which includes Walter Van Beirendonck, Ann Demeulemeester, Dirk Bikkembergs , Marina Yee and Dirk Van Saenes, said he would remain involved in the business. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The designer thanked Patrick Vangheluwe, his partner who joined the brand in 1987, and his partners at Puig, Marc Puig, Manuel Puig, José Manuel Albesa and Ana Trias for helping him grow the brand by helping him launch beauty and fragrance lines, expanding accessories offerings, adding e-commerce and opening innovative stores since becoming a majority shareholder in 2018. Among the stores was the first U.S. flagship store in Los Angeles, which opened in 2020 with a designated gallery space called The Little House. A selection of styles from the Spring Summer 2020 collection created in collaboration with Christian … [+] The cross. Photo by Mathieu Ridelle courtesy of Dries Van Noten The adjoining gallery demonstrates van Noten’s appreciation for other creative disciplines as he lent his platform to many. At The Little House, fine art exhibitions include works by Gus Van Sant, Dustin Yellin, Brian Rochefort, Marievic and Reinaldo Sanguino of The Future Perfect. In Paris, at the expensive Quai Malaquais gallery, he exhibited an installation by Bouke de Vries. Other projects include music playlists, curated sounds from Bleached, Tournesol Bean, Ethan Silverman Glasser and fashion critic Tim Blanks, among others, and a curated dance series produced for the California store. Unlike many designers and brands, Van Noten kept his vision intact with a few collaborations, but made exceptions for Christian Lacroix with a flagship show in 2019 and iconic surfwear brand Stussy. A model walks on a catwalk which has at times served as a dinner table for 500 guests in honor of the … [+] designers 50th fashion show/ Photo by Andrew Thomas courtesy of Dries Van Noten For now, Van Noten is off to a good start as his Fall/Winter 2025 women's collection, now the last women's collection he has designed, has been met with widespread praise. For some, it marked the beginning of the end of quiet luxury. In the show notes, the designer began with: “She dares to cut her own bangs. Embraces the comfort of contradictions, her femininity both tender and strong. Exudes an ineffable mystique: discreet but bold. Signifies calm and boldness.” In a sense, this still sums up the designer's MO for his women's line. Although conspicuously lacking Van Notens' penchant for bold, usually mixed-up prints, Fall/Winter 2024 had clever reinterpretations and mashups combining the most unexpected elements, making him the star that he is. Typical of this show were the sequined sleeves of a checked blazer worn with jeans, heather gray t-shirts paired with a silk duchess skirt in a bright color and chic touches on the omnipresent sweatshirt hood. Whether intentional or not, the designer seems to have borrowed the words of PT Barnum: “Always leave them wanting more.”

