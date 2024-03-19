Baltimore nonprofit hosts prom dress contest





BALTIMORE Everyone deserves an amazing prom night and for some people, that's not achievable, said Bridget Quinn Stickline, owner of Girlhero, a teen clothing boutique in Green Spring Station. Before the high schoolers throw in their caps, they'll dance the night away at the prom. But what's not so glamorous is how expensive it can be. It's extremely expensive. When you get into makeup and hairdressing, hundreds. And depending on the dress, thousands. Girlhero is partnering with HER Project to collect and give away free prom dresses. HER Project is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to providing resources and opportunities to young women in Baltimore. HER Project distributes the dress to high school students in need across Baltimore, along with hair and makeup services, shoes, it's truly an amazing project, Stickline said. Girlhero is accepting gently used evening gowns until Saturday, March 23.rd then HER Project will distribute the free dresses. The HER Project Prom Dress Drive-Through will take place on March 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Walter P Carter Elementary and Middle School. Having a beautiful dress, getting your hair and makeup done, enjoying that night and remembering it for the rest of your life shouldn't be something that's inaccessible to you, Quickline said. Capturing the moment is Desiree Oortman Photography. Its team of ambassadors visits local high schools to help collect dresses for the campaign. We were really looking forward to the photos of the girls later, looking beautiful and having the time of their lives. Student ambassadors from these high schools also collect dresses, shoes, accessories and purses: Maryvale Preparatory School, Friends School of Baltimore, Towson High School, Hereford High School, Notre Dame Preparatory School, The John Carroll School, North Harford High School, and Bel Air High School.

